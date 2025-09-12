The enemy used gas communications for the third time to advance their groups – this time to enter Kupyansk through Oskil. Special sleeping bags and electric scooters allow the enemy to reach the city without significant losses, Deep State reports, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, the enemy used pipes for group infiltration for the third time. The first time was in Avdiivka, the second time near Sudzha. A fake story even appeared online that similar pipes are being used to enter Pokrovsk, but in reality, the video was shot near Kupyansk. - the message says.

As indicated, the Russians organized a full-fledged logistics network, with entrances located in the area of Lyman Pershyi.

Specially designed wheeled stretchers and electric scooters are used for movement in the pipe, where height permits. The route to the outskirts of Kupyansk takes approximately 4 days, so special resting places and food supplies are made along the way. - analysts add.

Thus, organized enemy groups reach Radkivka without serious losses, and then move south into the forest they control. After that, they disperse in Kupyansk and reach the railway, the post says.

82 combat engagements on the front: the enemy actively attacks the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions