Russians break into Kupyansk via gas pipeline - Deep State

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
07:25 PM • 1742 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
05:47 PM • 5732 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 8424 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
02:30 PM • 16992 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 23971 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 29175 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 26972 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 22791 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32049 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20124 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.1m/s
51%
757mm
Popular news
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideoSeptember 12, 11:31 AM • 23939 views
Flew at 200 km/h: new details emerged about the bloody accident involving a NABU detectiveSeptember 12, 12:14 PM • 12393 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General StaffSeptember 12, 01:02 PM • 15158 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?02:26 PM • 10627 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network03:32 PM • 10123 views
Publications
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors05:22 PM • 5280 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network03:32 PM • 10170 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day02:30 PM • 16988 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?02:26 PM • 10667 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 23967 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 23968 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 35364 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 82746 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 44529 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 50233 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The New York Times

Russians break into Kupyansk via gas pipeline - Deep State

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

According to Deep State, the enemy used gas pipelines for the third time to advance groups, this time to enter Kupyansk via Oskil. The Russians organized a logistics network with wheeled beds and electric scooters, which allows them to reach the city in 4 days without losses.

Russians break into Kupyansk via gas pipeline - Deep State

The enemy used gas communications for the third time to advance their groups – this time to enter Kupyansk through Oskil. Special sleeping bags and electric scooters allow the enemy to reach the city without significant losses, Deep State reports, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, the enemy used pipes for group infiltration for the third time. The first time was in Avdiivka, the second time near Sudzha. A fake story even appeared online that similar pipes are being used to enter Pokrovsk, but in reality, the video was shot near Kupyansk.

- the message says.

As indicated, the Russians organized a full-fledged logistics network, with entrances located in the area of Lyman Pershyi.

Specially designed wheeled stretchers and electric scooters are used for movement in the pipe, where height permits. The route to the outskirts of Kupyansk takes approximately 4 days, so special resting places and food supplies are made along the way.

- analysts add.

Thus, organized enemy groups reach Radkivka without serious losses, and then move south into the forest they control. After that, they disperse in Kupyansk and reach the railway, the post says.

82 combat engagements on the front: the enemy actively attacks the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions12.09.25, 16:55 • 2094 views

Alona Utkina

War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Avdiivka
Kupyansk