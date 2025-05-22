General of "meat assaults" Mordvichev headed the ground forces of the Russian Federation – Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Mordvichev, known for his tactics of mass attacks, became the commander of the ground forces of Russia. His appointment caused dissatisfaction in the army and among Z-bloggers due to heavy losses.
The new commander was introduced by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Andriy Belousov, - reports UNN with reference to Telegram channels of Russian media.
Details
During the presentation of Mordvichev to the personnel, Belousov described the general as an "experienced combat officer who fully revealed the talent of a military leader" in the war against Ukraine.
Additionally
The new commander-in-chief has repeatedly been criticized. Z-bloggers, in particular the "Evening Warrior" channel, negatively assessed his tactics, which, according to them, killed thousands of Russian soldiers.
A soldier from the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and Z-blogger Andriy Morozov (Murz) claimed that the army lost up to 16,000 people during the assault on Avdiivka. After the command forced him to delete the post, he committed suicide, leaving a suicide note.
Military analyst Yan Matveyev believes that it was Mordvichev who made the "meat assaults" tactic the main one in the conduct of hostilities.
In fact, Mordvichev made the tactic of meat assaults the main one. It was due to the endless infantry onslaughts and huge losses that Russian troops managed to reach Pokrovsk
Reference
Prior to his appointment as commander-in-chief, Andriy Mordvichev headed the troops of the Central Military District and the "Center" group. During the full-scale invasion, he commanded units of the 8th Army of the Southern Military District, which participated in the destruction and capture of Mariupol, as well as in the assault on the Azovstal plant.
The official military mouthpiece of the aggressor country "Red Star" also attributes to Mordvichev the capture of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region - another completely destroyed Ukrainian city.
Let us remind you
Ukraine calls for an investigation of war crimes after a video appeared of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops. These actions are a war crime that must be investigated.
