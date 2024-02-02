Kostin: Ukraine has documented more than 120 thousand war crimes as a result of Russian invasion

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 69000 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117615 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122531 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164518 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165108 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267375 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176813 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166831 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148602 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237519 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100277 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63464 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35191 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31838 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45199 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267373 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237517 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222860 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248321 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234487 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117615 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100322 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100757 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117255 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117902 views
Kostin: Ukraine has documented more than 120 thousand war crimes as a result of Russian invasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23881 views

Ukraine has documented more than 120,000 war crimes committed by Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

More than 120,000 war crimes have been documented in Ukraine as a result of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was stated by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin in an interview with Sky News, UNN reports .

So far, we have documented more than 120,000 war crimes, including murder, rape, torture, forced deportation, ill-treatment, looting, and many other crimes. It is very important that for the first time since World War II, the international community is ready to hold accountable and punish those who committed acts of aggression and unleashed the war,

- Kostin said.

Details

He emphasized the importance of strengthening the civilized world to further support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor.

Ukraine's victory is in the interests of the entire civilized world: The US, the EU, the UK, Canada and many other partners and friends of Ukraine. They are interested in us winning this war, liberating our land and restoring justice. After all, this victory will be not only for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians. Ukraine's victory will be a very important signal to all those who dare to ignite new wars and conflicts in other parts of the world,

- Kostin added.

Recall

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized the need to establish a Special International Tribunal to bring the leaders of the Kremlin regime to justice for planning an aggressive war against Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

