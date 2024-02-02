Kostin: Ukraine has documented more than 120 thousand war crimes as a result of Russian invasion

More than 120,000 war crimes have been documented in Ukraine as a result of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was stated by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin in an interview with Sky News, UNN reports .

So far, we have documented more than 120,000 war crimes, including murder, rape, torture, forced deportation, ill-treatment, looting, and many other crimes. It is very important that for the first time since World War II, the international community is ready to hold accountable and punish those who committed acts of aggression and unleashed the war, - Kostin said.



He emphasized the importance of strengthening the civilized world to further support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor.

Ukraine's victory is in the interests of the entire civilized world: The US, the EU, the UK, Canada and many other partners and friends of Ukraine. They are interested in us winning this war, liberating our land and restoring justice. After all, this victory will be not only for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians. Ukraine's victory will be a very important signal to all those who dare to ignite new wars and conflicts in other parts of the world, - Kostin added.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized the need to establish a Special International Tribunal to bring the leaders of the Kremlin regime to justice for planning an aggressive war against Ukraine.