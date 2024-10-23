New military bonds appeared in Diia - “Avdiivka” and “Debaltseve”
Kyiv • UNN
Two new military bonds named after Avdiivka and Debaltseve have been added to the Diia app. The bonds have yields of 15.6% and 16.5%, respectively, with maturity dates in 2026 and 2027.
New bonds named after the cities of Avdiivka and Debaltseve have appeared in the Diia app. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in his Telegram, UNN reports.
"Avdiyivka and Debaltseve - added 2 military bonds to Diya," wrote Fedorov.
The bonds will have the following rates:
- Debaltseve. The interest rate is 16.5% and the maturity date is 12.05.2027;
- Avdiivka. The interest rate is 15.6% and the maturity date is 20.05.2026.
You can buy bonds in the app without commissions and additional fees.
Recall
In early October, a military bond "Vovchansk" was added to the Action with a rate of 15% and a maturity date of 2025.