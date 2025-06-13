Millions in combat bonuses scheme: SBI reports new suspicions in the case of the 110th Brigade

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have reported new suspicions in the case of large-scale abuses in the 110th separate mechanized brigade.

The amount of damage caused to the state exceeds 5 million hryvnias, - reports UNN with a reference to the Telegram channel of the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine.

Details

As investigators found out, the brigade illegally accrued combat allowances to servicemen who did not actually perform their duties for a long time.

In December 2024, a suspicion was reported to the deputy commander of the brigade, who created a criminal scheme of extortion from servicemen - stated in the SBI.

In January 2025, law enforcement officers detained another suspect - the commander of the material support group. During the pre-trial investigation, investigators found out that a criminal association of seven servicemen operated within the scheme.

Soldiers were also involved in illegal activities - including three drivers and a repair shop worker. They did not appear for service for months, but regularly transferred part of the received funds to the leadership - the report says.

It is also noted that on the instructions of the deputy commander, their names were included in the lists of those seconded to the combat zone.

Thanks to this, four soldiers received monthly allowances, and the total amount of illegal payments exceeded 5 million 300 thousand hryvnias - specified in the Bureau.

The investigation also established the likely involvement of about 50 more servicemen who could receive money for fictitious participation in hostilities. Separate proceedings are ongoing on these facts.

To compensate for the damage to the state, almost 7 million hryvnias seized during searches of the organizer of the scheme were transferred to ARMA. His movable and immovable property was also seized - reported in the department.

Suspicions and articles

The deputy commander of the brigade has now been announced a new suspicion under eight articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine at once:

Part 3 of Art. 255 - creation of a criminal organization;

Part 5 of Art. 191 - embezzlement of property in especially large amounts;

Part 5 of Art. 426-1 - abuse of power under martial law;

Part 1 of Art. 366 - forgery of office;

Part 4 of Art. 409 - evasion of military service;

Part 4 of Art. 410 - theft of firearms;

Part 2 of Art. 146 - illegal imprisonment;

Part 2 of Art. 129 - threat of murder.

In addition, suspicions were received by: the commander of the material support group - under Part 3 of Art. 255, Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 1 of Art. 366, Part 4 of Art. 409, Part 5 of Art. 426-1; four soldiers - under Part 2 of Art. 255, Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 4 of Art. 409.

The sanctions of these articles provide for up to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property - emphasize in the SBI.

Procedural management in the case is carried out by the Khmelnytsky specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the Western region.

Let us remind

As UNN reported, in January 2025, a large-scale scheme was exposed in the 110th separate mechanized brigade, according to which more than 50 servicemen avoided performing their duties.

For half the salary, they could not appear for service. Certificate 110 OMBR was formed at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the enemy. From the end of March 2022, the unit held the defense of the Avdiivka direction for two years.