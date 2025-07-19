$41.870.00
48.450.00
02:56 PM • 3902 views
July 18, 06:06 PM • 64271 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Vitaliy Karvatskyi, a soldier of the Third Assault Brigade, and Oleh Yarovyi, a soldier of the "Da Vinci Wolves", were posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1654 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the posthumous awarding of the title of Hero of Ukraine to Junior Sergeant Vitaliy Karvatskyi and Soldier Oleh Yarovyi. The servicemen were awarded the "Golden Star" order for exceptional courage and heroism.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously to Junior Sergeant Vitaliy Karvatskyi and Soldier Oleh Yarovyi. This was reported by the Office of the President, according to UNN.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the "Golden Star" posthumously to Junior Sergeant Vitaliy Karvatskyi and Soldier Oleh Yarovyi 

Addition

Vitaliy Karvatskyi voluntarily joined the territorial defense forces at the very beginning of the full-scale war. In 2022–2023, he performed combat missions on the front line, including participating in complex assaults in the hottest sectors of the front.

In January 2023, Karvatskyi voluntarily transferred to the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, which at that time was heading to the Avdiivka direction. There, on the outskirts of the coke plant, he eliminated eight Russian infantrymen. Later, he fought near Orlivka and Semenivka in the Pokrovsk direction. From April 2024, he continued his service in Kharkiv Oblast as an operator of FPV strike drones. His personal combat record includes over 600 destroyed enemy infantrymen, dozens of armored vehicles, including tanks, BMPs, and BTRs, as well as dugouts and fortifications, which seriously weakened the offensive capabilities of the Russian army.

Vitaliy Karvatskyi died on June 12, 2025 - the enemy hit the car he was driving to his position with an FPV drone.

Oleh Yarovyi served as a sapper in the 108th Separate Assault UAV Battalion "Wolves of Da Vinci" of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk. In August 2024, in the city of Ukrainsk, Donetsk region, remaining alone at a position against an enemy assault company, he held the defense for a week. In September of the same year, in Selydove, Yarovyi, despite being wounded, refused evacuation. He seized enemy ammunition and organized a defense, taking command of a territorial defense unit that was semi-encircled. His actions helped hold positions and stabilize the situation.

In December, in Novopustyntsi, Yarovyi single-handedly held back an attack by superior enemy forces. Armed only with a machine gun, he destroyed over 20 occupiers, thereby ensuring the retention of a key defensive line. In early 2025, he independently mastered drone control. He used them to evacuate the wounded, deliver ammunition, and adjust artillery fire, saving the lives of his comrades.

Zelenskyy awarded new general ranks to three AFU officers15.07.25, 15:10 • 7115 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Avdiivka
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
