Zelenskyy awarded new general ranks to three AFU officers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4308 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the rank of brigadier general to Yuriy Andrienko and Anton Harbuz. Mykhailo Sydorenko received the rank of major general.

Zelenskyy awarded new general ranks to three AFU officers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the rank of brigadier general to Yuriy Andrienko, deputy commander of the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy, and Anton Harbuz, head of the Main Command Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The rank of major general was awarded to Mykhailo Sydorenko, commander of the "South" Operational Command. This is stated in the relevant presidential decrees, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to decree No. 487/2025, the rank of brigadier general was awarded to Colonel Yuriy Andrienko, Chief of Staff, Deputy Commander of the 30th Marine Corps of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

By decree No. 486/2025, the rank of major general was awarded to Brigadier General Mykhailo Sydorenko, Commander of the Troops of the Operational Command "South" of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, by decree No. 485/2025, the rank of brigadier general was awarded to Colonel Anton Harbuz, Head of the Main Command Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the title Hero of Ukraine to the fallen pilot Maksym Ustymenko.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
