Russia recruits up to 30,000 new fighters every month - NYT

Despite the constant losses, the Russian army recruits 25,000 to 30,000 new soldiers every month. This was reported by The New York Times, UNN.

The NYT emphasizes that May was a particularly deadly month for the Russian army in Ukraine. According to U.S., British and other Western intelligence agencies, an average of more than 1,000 of its soldiers were wounded or killed every day.

But despite the losses, Russia is recruiting 25,000 to 30,000 new soldiers a month - the publication writes.

This allows the Russian Federation to send wave after wave of troops to the Ukrainian defense, hoping to overcome it and break through the trench lines.

Russia has sent 10 thousand migrants to the war against Ukraine

Analysts recognize that this approach has sometimes been effective, bringing the Russian army victories in Avdiivka and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. However, during the latest offensive in the Kharkiv region, this tactic did not bring significant success.

The NYT adds that according to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, at least 350,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded since the start of the full-scale invasion .

Yet British estimates put the number of Russians killed and wounded at more than 500,000.

Estimates of American casualties in the war are based on satellite imagery, intercepted messages from reporters on social media and the media, and official reports from Russia and Ukraine. But such estimates vary even within the US government - the journalists summarized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that almost 700 thousand Russians are taking part in the war against Ukraine.