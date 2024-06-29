Russia recruits up to 30,000 new fighters every month - NYT

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 56095 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 63284 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 85766 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 169814 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 216098 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 133504 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362592 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180324 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148865 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197553 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 56149 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50852 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 63352 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 66335 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 85830 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 1666 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 5570 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12402 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33807 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35692 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russia recruits up to 30,000 new fighters every month - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34268 views

Despite the constant heavy losses, Russia recruits between 25,000 and 30,000 new soldiers every month. The Russian command sends wave after wave of troops against the Ukrainian defense, hoping to overcome it and break through the trench lines.

Russia recruits up to 30,000 new fighters every month - NYT

Despite the constant losses, the Russian army recruits 25,000 to 30,000 new soldiers every month. This was reported by The New York Times, UNN.

Details

The NYT emphasizes that May was a particularly deadly month for the Russian army in Ukraine. According to U.S., British and other Western intelligence agencies, an average of more than 1,000 of its soldiers were wounded or killed every day.  

But despite the losses, Russia is recruiting 25,000 to 30,000 new soldiers a month

- the publication writes. 

This allows the Russian Federation to send wave after wave of troops to the Ukrainian defense, hoping to overcome it and break through the trench lines.

Russia has sent 10 thousand migrants to the war against Ukraine27.06.24, 15:38 • 21300 views

Analysts recognize that this approach has sometimes been effective, bringing the Russian army victories in Avdiivka and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. However, during the latest offensive in the Kharkiv region, this tactic did not bring significant success.

Addendum

The NYT adds that according to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, at least 350,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded since the start of the full-scale invasion .

Yet British estimates put the number of Russians killed and wounded at more than 500,000.

Estimates of American casualties in the war are based on satellite imagery, intercepted messages from reporters on social media and the media, and official reports from Russia and Ukraine. But such estimates vary even within the US government

- the journalists summarized. 

Recall

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that almost 700 thousand Russians are taking part in the war against Ukraine.  

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarNews of the World
The New York Times
Avdiivka
Lloyd Austin
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40