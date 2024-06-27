Russia has sent 10 thousand migrants to the war against Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 55658 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 62774 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 85327 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 169563 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 215869 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 133386 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362515 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180301 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148859 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197552 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 55658 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50348 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 62775 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 65832 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 85328 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 1480 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 5376 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12312 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33730 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35620 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russia has sent 10 thousand migrants to the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21300 views

Russia has granted Russian citizenship to more than 30,000 migrants and sent 10,000 of them to fight in the war against Ukraine.

Russia has sent 10 thousand migrants to the war against Ukraine

Russia sent more than 10 thousand migrants who were granted Russian citizenship to fight in Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, reports UNN.

Details 

According to him, it is important to "synchronize" the procedure for obtaining a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation with the simultaneous registration for military service.

Therefore, in October 2023, Russia created a special group, during the activities of which more than 30 thousand migrants who received Russian citizenship were registered for military service. And 10 thousand migrants were sent to the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

They (migrants - ed.) are now joining the ranks of our rear units

- Bastrykin said .

Recall

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that almost 700 thousand Russians are taking part in the war against Ukraine.  

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40