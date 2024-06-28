"Russian practice is unchanged": Voloshin explains why the occupiers destroy Chasiv Yar with "Solntsepyoks"

This is not the first time that the Russian occupation forces have used the Solntsepek TOS in Donetsk region. Recently, the Russians have been using heavy flamethrower systems in the town of Chasiv Yar, due to the lack of success of the assault groups. This was stated by Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

As of the morning of this day, the enemy used about 290 attacks on the city (Chasiv Yar - ed.) with various types of weapons. Most of them took place in the southern part of the city. Aviation was also firing on the city - Voloshin said

In total, according to the spokesperson for the Khortytsia military unit, Russian troops launched almost 1,300 attacks in this area using various weapons.

As for the town of Chasiv Yar. From the very beginning, the enemy army has been making no attempts to withdraw - the occupiers are trying to move Ukrainian troops from their positions. So far, one enemy attack has been repelled and three enemy attacks on Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske, near - the military summarized.

The Khortytsia spokesman also said that Russians have already used heavy flamethrower systems in this area.

This is not the first time the enemy has used them (heavy flamethrower systems - ed.) in that area. They have already been used many times. However, their attempts to take Chasiv Yar have failed and they are trying to destroy the city, like all other cities. Like Avdiivka, Bakhmut and all the other cities. Their practice is unchanged - to destroy everything and then say that we took something - Nazar Voloshyn summarized.

Recall

Yesterday, on June 27, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that Russians are destroying the town of Chasiv Yar with heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepyok" to drive Ukrainian troops out of the town.