Propaganda "restoration" of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine stops along with the Russian economy - Center of National Resistance

The so-called "restoration" of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is stopping along with the Russian economy. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

It is noted that Kremlin developers recognize the crisis in the Russian real estate market, while due to the curtailment of preferential mortgages and inflation, construction becomes unprofitable.

This directly affects the "construction" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - in Mariupol, Sievierodonetsk, Avdiivka. For example, the residential complex "Livoberezhny" was supposed to be built on the site of residential quarters of Mariupol residents - but instead of new housing, only facades for TV cameras remained.