Propaganda "restoration" of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine stops along with the Russian economy - Center of National Resistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

The crisis in the Russian real estate market and the curtailment of preferential mortgages make construction unprofitable. This directly affects the "restoration" of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, where instead of new housing, only facades for TV cameras remain.

Propaganda "restoration" of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine stops along with the Russian economy - Center of National Resistance

The so-called "restoration" of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is stopping along with the Russian economy. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Kremlin developers recognize the crisis in the Russian real estate market, while due to the curtailment of preferential mortgages and inflation, construction becomes unprofitable.

This directly affects the "construction" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - in Mariupol, Sievierodonetsk, Avdiivka. For example, the residential complex "Livoberezhny" was supposed to be built on the site of residential quarters of Mariupol residents - but instead of new housing, only facades for TV cameras remained.

- indicated in the CNR.

They state that "there is no real 'restoration', 'only embezzlement, falsification and imitation'."

Recall

In occupied Makiivka and Donetsk, water is supplied for only 3 hours once every 3 days, which led to a humanitarian catastrophe.

It was also reported that Russian "archaeologists" illegally conduct excavations in occupied Crimea, stealing artifacts and falsifying history.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
Avdiivka
Makiivka
Sievierodonetsk
Crimea
Ukraine
Mariupol
Donetsk