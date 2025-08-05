Defence Intelligence of Ukraine obtained evidence of mass abduction of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories - Zarivna

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 44490 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 46712 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 82258 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 118757 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 74874 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 70419 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 72968 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 69768 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 62995 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 81114 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.5m/s
71%
750mm
Popular news
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 41098 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 46005 views
The Third Army Corps received 1/8 of the front and is already influencing the course of the war - Andriy BiletskyiAugust 4, 02:07 PM • 5930 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 21595 views
"They don't care how many people Russia kills in Ukraine": Trump is going to significantly increase tariffs on goods from IndiaAugust 4, 04:28 PM • 36487 views
Publications
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 44490 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 82258 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 118757 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 245811 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 333474 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Netherlands
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 21629 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 46067 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 41156 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 46261 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 349856 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
MIM-23 Hawk
9K720 Iskander
Diia (service)
The Washington Post

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine obtained evidence of mass abduction of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories - Zarivna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR MOU) has obtained new evidence of the mass abduction of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories. The information has already been handed over to law enforcement agencies to facilitate the return of the children and bring those responsible to justice.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine obtained evidence of mass abduction of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories - Zarivna

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, within the framework of a large-scale cyber operation, obtained new evidence of the mass abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions. This was reported by Daria Zarivna, advisor on communications to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, among the evidence are lists of deported children, characteristics of those left without guardianship.

Illegal "decisions" on the appointment of new guardians from among Russian citizens, addresses of residences and resettlement of abducted Ukrainian children

- Zarivna noted.

She indicated that this information has already been handed over to law enforcement agencies and will become important evidence in criminal proceedings, "helping to find and return the children home and bring the perpetrators to justice."

"Every such piece of evidence is another step towards truth, justice, and the return of our children. We will continue to do everything possible so that none of them remain in the hands of the occupiers," Zarivna summarized.

Recall

On July 25, it became known that Ukraine managed to return another group of children from the occupied territories. At that time, among those rescued was a girl who was forbidden to speak Ukrainian in school and a child who was even afraid to mention the name of her country.

Refused to attend Russian school: Ukraine returned three more children from Russia and TOT - Yermak30.07.25, 11:08 • 2820 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine