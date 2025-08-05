Defence Intelligence of Ukraine obtained evidence of mass abduction of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories - Zarivna

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, within the framework of a large-scale cyber operation, obtained new evidence of the mass abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions. This was reported by Daria Zarivna, advisor on communications to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, among the evidence are lists of deported children, characteristics of those left without guardianship.

Illegal "decisions" on the appointment of new guardians from among Russian citizens, addresses of residences and resettlement of abducted Ukrainian children - Zarivna noted.

She indicated that this information has already been handed over to law enforcement agencies and will become important evidence in criminal proceedings, "helping to find and return the children home and bring the perpetrators to justice."

"Every such piece of evidence is another step towards truth, justice, and the return of our children. We will continue to do everything possible so that none of them remain in the hands of the occupiers," Zarivna summarized.

Recall

On July 25, it became known that Ukraine managed to return another group of children from the occupied territories. At that time, among those rescued was a girl who was forbidden to speak Ukrainian in school and a child who was even afraid to mention the name of her country.

