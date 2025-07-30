Refused to attend Russian school: Ukraine returned three more children from Russia and TOT - Yermak

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
06:09 AM • 9660 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 24663 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 37753 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 32936 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 42130 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 48375 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 65577 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 149709 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 57588 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 74712 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.7m/s
87%
743mm
Popular news
The enemy attacked Kharkiv with a "Shahed": first detailsJuly 29, 11:06 PM • 16538 views
Forcing Trump to abandon the deadline: ISW assessed Peskov's statements about the 10-day termJuly 29, 11:39 PM • 17272 views
"Will threaten Great Britain tomorrow": Netanyahu reacted to Starmer's statement on the recognition of PalestineJuly 30, 12:34 AM • 16426 views
"Properly" loving Russia: occupiers sent schoolchildren from Donetsk region to "Artek" branch in Zaporizhzhia - CNSJuly 30, 01:05 AM • 19509 views
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declaredVideoJuly 30, 01:37 AM • 17427 views
Publications
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine08:11 AM • 4770 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantPhotoJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 117024 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 149754 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 194302 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 242278 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media07:04 AM • 3174 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 142834 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 194518 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 128874 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConVideoJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 122981 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178

Refused to attend Russian school: Ukraine returned three more children from Russia and TOT - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

Three Ukrainian children, including two teenagers aged 16 and 17 and an 8-year-old girl, have been rescued from temporarily occupied territories and Russia. The teenagers secretly studied online at a Ukrainian school, and the girl was reunited with her family.

Refused to attend Russian school: Ukraine returned three more children from Russia and TOT - Yermak

Three Ukrainian children - two teenagers aged 16 and 17 and an 8-year-old girl - were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories and from Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

Details

According to him, despite constant pressure and threats from the occupiers, the teenagers refused to attend Russian school. They continued to secretly study online at a Ukrainian school, risking their own safety every day.

The girl had been in Russia for several years. She has already reunited with her family after a long separation, Andriy Yermak noted.

The return took place within the framework of the President of Ukraine's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA. Yermak also thanked the Helping to Leave team for their assistance in rescuing the children.

Additionally

Bring Kids Back UA is a state initiative of the President of Ukraine, which started after Russia's full-scale invasion. Its main goal is to bring home all Ukrainian children whom the Russians have illegally taken out or are holding in temporarily occupied territories and in the Russian Federation. The initiative unites the work of various state structures, diplomats, human rights activists, volunteers, and international organizations.

Helping to Leave is a public volunteer organization that helps Ukrainians leave temporarily occupied territories or active combat zones. Their team advises people, searches for safe routes, and helps with transport and documents.

Recall

On July 25, it became known that Ukraine managed to return another group of children from the occupied territories. At that time, among the rescued was a girl who was forbidden to speak Ukrainian at school and a child who was even afraid to mention the name of her country.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine