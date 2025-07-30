Refused to attend Russian school: Ukraine returned three more children from Russia and TOT - Yermak

Three Ukrainian children - two teenagers aged 16 and 17 and an 8-year-old girl - were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories and from Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

Details

According to him, despite constant pressure and threats from the occupiers, the teenagers refused to attend Russian school. They continued to secretly study online at a Ukrainian school, risking their own safety every day.

The girl had been in Russia for several years. She has already reunited with her family after a long separation, Andriy Yermak noted.

The return took place within the framework of the President of Ukraine's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA. Yermak also thanked the Helping to Leave team for their assistance in rescuing the children.

Additionally

Bring Kids Back UA is a state initiative of the President of Ukraine, which started after Russia's full-scale invasion. Its main goal is to bring home all Ukrainian children whom the Russians have illegally taken out or are holding in temporarily occupied territories and in the Russian Federation. The initiative unites the work of various state structures, diplomats, human rights activists, volunteers, and international organizations.

Helping to Leave is a public volunteer organization that helps Ukrainians leave temporarily occupied territories or active combat zones. Their team advises people, searches for safe routes, and helps with transport and documents.

Recall

On July 25, it became known that Ukraine managed to return another group of children from the occupied territories. At that time, among the rescued was a girl who was forbidden to speak Ukrainian at school and a child who was even afraid to mention the name of her country.