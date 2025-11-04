ukenru
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
The headquarters of the Russian unit "Rubicon" destroyed: HUR fighters showed footage of a successful operation in Avdiivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

Special forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) discovered and destroyed the headquarters of the Russian unit "Rubicon" in occupied Avdiivka, eliminating officers and drone operators. The enemy headquarters, which specialized in using combat drones, was located in a semi-destroyed building.

Special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered and destroyed the headquarters of the Russian invaders in the occupied Avdiivka, Donetsk region. Officers and drone operators of the Russian unit "Rubikon" were eliminated, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy headquarters was located in a half-destroyed building in occupied Avdiivka. The "Rubikon" unit, whose headquarters was destroyed, specializes in the use of unmanned systems, including combat ones, during the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is one of the most combat-ready structures of the Russian occupation army, on which the Kremlin spends significant resources, including financial ones.

GRU fighters directed an FP-2 unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with a 105-kilogram warhead. The strike has video confirmation.

Attention, 18+ footage!!!

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that fighters of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,500 Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and its surroundings over the past month. In addition, they destroyed a lot of enemy equipment during the same period.

UNN also reported that an agent of the "ATESH" partisan movement disabled a communication tower in the Kursk region. This led to problems in Russian military units responsible for logistics and border protection.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Kursk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Avdiivka