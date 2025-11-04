Special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered and destroyed the headquarters of the Russian invaders in the occupied Avdiivka, Donetsk region. Officers and drone operators of the Russian unit "Rubikon" were eliminated, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy headquarters was located in a half-destroyed building in occupied Avdiivka. The "Rubikon" unit, whose headquarters was destroyed, specializes in the use of unmanned systems, including combat ones, during the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is one of the most combat-ready structures of the Russian occupation army, on which the Kremlin spends significant resources, including financial ones.

GRU fighters directed an FP-2 unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with a 105-kilogram warhead. The strike has video confirmation.

Attention, 18+ footage!!!

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that fighters of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,500 Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and its surroundings over the past month. In addition, they destroyed a lot of enemy equipment during the same period.

UNN also reported that an agent of the "ATESH" partisan movement disabled a communication tower in the Kursk region. This led to problems in Russian military units responsible for logistics and border protection.