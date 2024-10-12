Is a woman a trophy? The Third Assault Brigade's advertisement caused outrage in social media
The “I Love the Third Assault” posters featuring women have caused controversy on social media. Some users consider the advertisement sexist, while others point to its effectiveness for the target audience.
A series of advertising posters "I love the Third Sturmovaya" caused heated discussions and sometimes outrage in social networks, UNN writes.
A series of advertising posters depict women: one hugs a soldier while sitting in front of him on a bike, another reflects the soldier with sunglasses, and the third lies on the soldier's lap with her stomach exposed.
Journalist, blogger and head of the Wild Theater Yaroslava Kravchenko in her post about the advertising series wondered whether it would work for the target audience. She also noted that the Third Assault Brigade's advertising has always been characterized by creativity.
"What is the place of women in this advertisement?
- It is not for women. And not for strengthening women's mobilization.
Here, if not an object, then not in the form of a visual on its knees, which means that women are not immediately equal. The woman here is rather a trophy.
And here's a test: imagine that instead of a girl, a man is sitting on a motorcycle in the same position, or that instead of a girl, a man in a T-shirt is lying on the lap of a girl/man in uniform, in civilian clothes. What do you think?
Whether the third assault communication works better for recruitment than the official mobilization communication does is a fact! Is this communication always correct?
I want to hear your thoughts as well," Kravchenko wrote.
Most of the users under the post were outraged by the ad, calling it unacceptable and incorrect, "stone age," outrageous, detached from reality, offensive, and an outright manifestation of sexism.
"This is a very bad story. It ends with sexual violence during the war. Only violence is committed by our own against our own. And not in the context of our perception that the SNPK is a threat from the Russian military," wrote Liza Kuzmenko, a member of the Commission on Journalistic Ethics.
At the same time, there were also users who pointed out that the ad is primarily aimed at men, and therefore the message is appropriate. Some noted that this ad would work for young men aged 20-25.
Overall, social media users are actively discussing the ad. It has divided people into two camps: those who are outraged and those who either do not see it as sexist or consider such messages justified given the target audience.
"Shock content: men love women and women love men. I mean, it's always been like that in every war. But how dare the third assault," wrote one of the users of the network X.
The Third Separate Assault Brigade has not yet responded to the outrage over the ad. However, given the fact that it has attracted such attention, we can assume that the ad has achieved at least part of its goal.
About the Third Separate Assault Brigade
Formed in 2023 on the basis of the SSO Azov regiment. This regiment was formed on the basis of territorial defense units that fought near Kyiv from the first days of the full-scale invasion. Later, the regiment fought in the Zaporizhzhia sector and took part in the Kherson counteroffensive. As a brigade, the soldiers fought for Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Krasnohorivka.
