It recaptured positions and liberated prisoners: The Third Assault Brigade Conducted Successful Offensives in Kharkiv Region

The Third Assault Brigade conducted successful offensive operations in its area of responsibility in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maxim Zhorin, UNN reports.

"The fighters of our unit recaptured the enemy's previously occupied positions and destroyed the ... They also recaptured Ukrainian prisoners of war from neighboring units. This is especially important against the backdrop of the enemy's treatment of our prisoners of war," said Zhorin.