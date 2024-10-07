More than 20,000 Ukrainians apply to army recruitment centers

More than 20,000 Ukrainians have applied to recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army, UNN reports citing the Defense Ministry.

As of October 6, 20,150 people have applied to Ukrainian army recruitment centers. 5,091 of them are already being considered as candidates for the Defense Forces, and 1,726 have started service or will soon join the army - the statement said.

According to the agency, the Centers offer more than 10,000 vacancies, with the most popular being drivers, UAV operators, staff and medical professionals.

Recruitment of volunteers for the Ukrainian Legion has begun in Lublin: what you need to know

Last week, a new recruitment center was opened in Ternopil. In total, there are 40 such centers in Ukraine, the first of which was opened on February 12 in Lviv. Other centers have been actively opening since the end of March 2024.

Details and addresses of the centers are available on the website: recruiting.mod.gov.ua