Recruitment of volunteers for the Ukrainian Legion has begun in Lublin: what you need to know
Kyiv • UNN
The first recruitment center of the Ukrainian Legion has opened in Lublin, Poland, to recruit volunteers who are citizens of Ukraine. The center operates daily, conducts medical examinations and provides 35 days of training at a training ground.
The Ukrainian Legion has begun recruiting volunteers - citizens of Ukraine - in Lublin, Poland, UNN reports, citing the Defense Ministry.
Details
The first recruitment center was opened at the Consulate of Ukraine in Lublin and is open daily from 9:00 to 17:00 without breaks.
A military medical commission (MMC) operates on site. Volunteers are trained at a training ground provided by the Polish side.
Ukraine provides uniforms and logistics, while Poland provides weapons and equipment.
The process is for volunteers:
signing a contract
35-day training at the training ground
further training at NATO bases in Europe.
"You can apply through the official website - legion.army.gov.ua or at the consulates and embassies of Ukraine," the Defense Ministry added.