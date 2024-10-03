Recruitment of volunteers for the Ukrainian Legion has begun in Lublin: what you need to know

The Ukrainian Legion has begun recruiting volunteers - citizens of Ukraine - in Lublin, Poland, UNN reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Details

The first recruitment center was opened at the Consulate of Ukraine in Lublin and is open daily from 9:00 to 17:00 without breaks.

A military medical commission (MMC) operates on site. Volunteers are trained at a training ground provided by the Polish side.

Ukraine provides uniforms and logistics, while Poland provides weapons and equipment.

The process is for volunteers:

signing a contract

35-day training at the training ground

further training at NATO bases in Europe.

"You can apply through the official website - legion.army.gov.ua or at the consulates and embassies of Ukraine," the Defense Ministry added.