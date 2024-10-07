Borrell: If allies refuse to support Ukraine, Russia will end the war in 15 days

If international partners refuse to support Ukraine, Russia could win the war in less than a month. This was stated by the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell, the newspaper 20minutosreports UNN.

Details

Borrell noted that many people want the war to end as soon as possible, primarily Ukrainians themselves. Nevertheless, the diplomat emphasized that it is important for the world to know how this war will end.

If we stop supporting Ukraine, in fifteen days the war will be over and Putin will have achieved his goals. But do we want this for Ukrainians and for the security of ourselves, Europeans - Borrell said.

Baltic states will win if Russia attacks. But cities will look like Avdiivka, - Kuleba

According to him, the allies should do everything possible to ensure that when the time comes for negotiations with Russia, Ukraine can conduct them “on terms favorable to sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in case of Ukraine's defeat, Russia will definitely attack NATO countries.