Baltic states will win if Russia attacks. But cities will look like Avdiivka, - Kuleba

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 7788 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 21267 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 25816 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 173457 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162700 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167440 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215583 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248002 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153784 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371343 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142695 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 46363 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 63840 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24450 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 21295 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 173496 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 143443 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162730 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154915 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 198 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15276 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16274 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20157 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24955 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Baltic states will win if Russia attacks. But cities will look like Avdiivka, - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 96060 views

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that if Russia attacks the Baltic states, NATO will win, but their cities will be destroyed, like Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Ukraine.

Baltic states will win if Russia attacks. But cities will look like Avdiivka, - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that the Baltic states will win in the event of a hypothetical war with Russia, but their cities will look like Ukrainian Bakhmut and Avdiivka. He said this in an interview with the Lithuanian news agency ELTA, as quoted by Delfi , UNN reports.

Details

According to him, if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin dares to attack the Baltic states, NATO will win.

But look at Bakhmut, look at Avdiivka - this is what the Baltic countries will look like after intense fighting. This is what your cities will look like

Kuleba said.

The only way to avoid this is to support Ukraine, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.

Lithuania, for example, understands this and supports us. Others think that it will pass them by

the minister added.

Kuleba calls on Ukraine's allies to take decisive decisions to end the war08.03.24, 23:42 • 34904 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Avdiivka
NATO
Lithuania
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Bakhmut
