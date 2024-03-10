Baltic states will win if Russia attacks. But cities will look like Avdiivka, - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that the Baltic states will win in the event of a hypothetical war with Russia, but their cities will look like Ukrainian Bakhmut and Avdiivka. He said this in an interview with the Lithuanian news agency ELTA, as quoted by Delfi , UNN reports.

According to him, if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin dares to attack the Baltic states, NATO will win.

But look at Bakhmut, look at Avdiivka - this is what the Baltic countries will look like after intense fighting. This is what your cities will look like Kuleba said.

The only way to avoid this is to support Ukraine, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.

Lithuania, for example, understands this and supports us. Others think that it will pass them by the minister added.

