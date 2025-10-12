The Russian occupation administration has effectively put an end to the reconstruction of the destroyed Avdiivka. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that after months of empty promises, the gauleiter Penyaev openly admitted: all reconstruction work has been suspended until the fate of the coke plant, which the occupiers themselves destroyed and plundered, is "decided."

Even more cynical are their promises to "develop agriculture" - on fields that they themselves covered with ammunition. - the report says.

The CNR points out that temporarily occupied Avdiivka has become a symbol of "liberation" in the Russian style: burned, devastated, and abandoned.

"The 'Russian world' brings only ruins and death," the CNR summarized.

Recall

According to the CNR, Russians are looting scrap metal from the destroyed coke plant in captured Avdiivka and transporting it to the Mariupol port for profit.

Russian Armed Forces videotaped their looting of broken Ukrainian homes near Avdiivka