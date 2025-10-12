$41.510.00
October 11, 04:00 PM • 21834 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 36096 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 23310 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 28831 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 21348 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 25218 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 33331 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 42840 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 62469 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35166 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Occupiers stopped rebuilding Avdiivka, which they destroyed, citing the uncertain fate of the coking plant - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1578 views

The Russian occupation administration has suspended the reconstruction of Avdiivka, citing the unresolved fate of the destroyed coking plant. The occupiers also promise to develop agriculture on mined fields, while they themselves are exporting scrap metal from the plant.

Occupiers stopped rebuilding Avdiivka, which they destroyed, citing the uncertain fate of the coking plant - CNS

The Russian occupation administration has effectively put an end to the reconstruction of the destroyed Avdiivka. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that after months of empty promises, the gauleiter Penyaev openly admitted: all reconstruction work has been suspended until the fate of the coke plant, which the occupiers themselves destroyed and plundered, is "decided."

Even more cynical are their promises to "develop agriculture" - on fields that they themselves covered with ammunition.

- the report says.

The CNR points out that temporarily occupied Avdiivka has become a symbol of "liberation" in the Russian style: burned, devastated, and abandoned.

"The 'Russian world' brings only ruins and death," the CNR summarized.

Recall

According to the CNR, Russians are looting scrap metal from the destroyed coke plant in captured Avdiivka and transporting it to the Mariupol port for profit.

Russian Armed Forces videotaped their looting of broken Ukrainian homes near Avdiivka10.05.24, 19:13 • 22695 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Avdiivka
Mariupol