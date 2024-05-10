Russian Armed Forces videotaped their looting of broken Ukrainian homes near Avdiivka

Russian Armed Forces recorded a video about how they seize a brazier and cooking utensils in a Ukrainian house near Avdeevka, Donetsk region. This is reported by the tg-channel Astra, reports UNN.

A video appeared in the Russian media, how the occupants appropriated a brazier and various utensils in the broken Ukrainian houses near Avdeevka.

I never thought that in the war, on the front line, I would be pi***ing a brazier to grill kebabs. Well, it's a comrade's birthday. "Paw", aren't you ashamed? - states the rf military in the video.

According to Telegram channel Astra, the video was recorded by a resident of Togliatti, Yuri Labuzhsky, - a serviceman rf allegedly ambassador of the International Professional Culinary Alliance (IPCA).

In particular he shows the location of the military with looted items in the basement of the house.

Here we live in a basement, here we have paintings by Repin, watches, laptops, here I am, sunbathing. Everything, of course, is trashed in broken homes. But you have to sleep on something - Labuzsky says.

Also in the video, he shows a kitchen in which Russian military personnel eat Ukrainian, Polish and German food. One video, according to tag-Astra was published on May 5, the other - on May 10.

