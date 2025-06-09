Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day: Top Recipes with Seasonal Goodies
Kyiv • UNN
The US celebrates Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day. UNN offers a selection of recipes: crumble, galette, and shortbread pie to help you taste the holiday.
On June 9, the USA celebrates Strawberry and Rhubarb Pie Day.
The holiday has roots in the United States of America, especially popular in New England. It gained popularity starting in the 19th century, when the combination of rhubarb and strawberries became a favorite dessert.
So UNN decided to make a selection of recipes for pies with strawberries and rhubarb, so that you too can feel the taste of this holiday.
Crumble with strawberries and rhubarb
Ingredients
Filling
- strawberries — 300 g;
- rhubarb — 300 g;
- sugar — 80–100 g;
- corn starch — 1.5–2 tbsp;
- vanilla sugar or extract — 1 tsp (optional).
Crumb
- oatmeal (not quick cooking) — 100 g;
- wheat flour — 70 g;
- sugar (regular or brown) — 80 g;
- butter — 100 g (cold, cubed);
- salt — a pinch;
- cinnamon — ½ tsp (optional).
Preparation
- Prepare the fruits.
- Prepare the crumbs.
- Assembly.
- Baking.
- Serving.
Galette with strawberries and rhubarb
Ingredients (for 1 galette 28–30 cm)
For the dough (shortcrust pastry in oil)
- flour — 200 g;
- butter (cold) — 100 g;
- sugar — 1 tbsp;
- salt — a pinch;
- ice water — 3–4 tbsp
Filling
- rhubarb — 200–250 g, cut into 1–1.5 cm pieces;
- strawberries — 200–250 g, cut into halves or quarters;
- sugar — 60–80 g (depending on the acidity of the rhubarb);
- corn starch — 1.5–2 tbsp;
- orange zest — ½ tsp;
- vanilla sugar — 1 tsp (optional).
For lubrication
- 1 yolk + 1 tsp of milk;
- sugar for sprinkling the edges.
Preparation:
1. Dough
- mix flour, salt and sugar in a bowl;
- add butter — rub until crumbly;
- gradually add cold water, knead the dough;
- form a disc, wrap in foil, cool in the refrigerator for 30–60 minutes.
2. Filling
- mix strawberries, rhubarb, sugar, starch, zest and vanilla sugar;
- leave for 10 minutes to let a little juice out.
3. Assembly
- roll out the dough into a circle 3–4 mm thick;
- place the filling in the center, leaving 4–5 cm to the edge;
- wrap the edges to the center, pressing lightly;
- grease the edges with yolk and sprinkle with sugar.
4. Baking
- bake at 180–190 °C for 35–40 minutes until golden brown;
- let cool for 10–15 minutes, serve warm or at room temperature.
Ideas for serving
- with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a spoonful of whipped cream;
- can be decorated with mint leaves or honey syrup.
Shortcrust pastry pie
Ingredients (for 6 servings)
For the dough:
- flour – 300 g;
- butter – 200 g;
- egg – 1 pc;
- sugar – 100 g + 10 g of vanilla sugar.
For the filling:
- rhubarb – 500 g;
- strawberries – 300 g;
- sugar – 100 g;
- cinnamon – 5 g.
Preparation
- Knead the shortcrust pastry → cool for 30 min.
- Place rhubarb on top, then strawberries, sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon.
- Bake at 180 °C ≈30–40 min until golden brown
- Cool for ~10 min — thin, delicate sandy texture.
