Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day: Top Recipes with Seasonal Goodies

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 12811 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
01:46 PM • 35778 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 43763 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 42304 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 82870 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 40144 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 37906 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 116019 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 87821 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46463 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.6m/s
47%
753mm
Popular news

Atmospheric front brings coolness and rain: what will the weather be like in the coming days

June 9, 09:07 AM • 13107 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 136411 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 59810 views

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

June 9, 12:10 PM • 14912 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

03:28 PM • 19691 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 82865 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 116016 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 136546 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 123558 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 240539 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

06:25 PM • 326 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

03:28 PM • 19805 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 59906 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 84427 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 87821 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day: Top Recipes with Seasonal Goodies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

The US celebrates Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day. UNN offers a selection of recipes: crumble, galette, and shortbread pie to help you taste the holiday.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day: Top Recipes with Seasonal Goodies

On June 9, the USA celebrates Strawberry and Rhubarb Pie Day. 

The holiday has roots in the United States of America, especially popular in New England. It gained popularity starting in the 19th century, when the combination of rhubarb and strawberries became a favorite dessert.

So UNN decided to make a selection of recipes for pies with strawberries and rhubarb, so that you too can feel the taste of this holiday. 

Crumble with strawberries and rhubarb

Ingredients

Filling

  • strawberries — 300 g;
    • rhubarb — 300 g;
      • sugar — 80–100 g;
        • corn starch — 1.5–2 tbsp;
          • vanilla sugar or extract — 1 tsp (optional).

            Crumb

            • oatmeal (not quick cooking) — 100 g;
              • wheat flour — 70 g;
                • sugar (regular or brown) — 80 g;
                  • butter — 100 g (cold, cubed);
                    • salt — a pinch;
                      • cinnamon — ½ tsp (optional).

                        Preparation

                        1. Prepare the fruits.
                          1. Prepare the crumbs.
                            1. Assembly.
                              1. Baking.
                                1. Serving.

                                  Galette with strawberries and rhubarb

                                  Ingredients (for 1 galette 28–30 cm)

                                  For the dough (shortcrust pastry in oil)

                                  • flour — 200 g;
                                    • butter (cold) — 100 g;
                                      • sugar — 1 tbsp;
                                        • salt — a pinch;
                                          • ice water — 3–4 tbsp

                                            Filling

                                            • rhubarb — 200–250 g, cut into 1–1.5 cm pieces;
                                              • strawberries — 200–250 g, cut into halves or quarters;
                                                • sugar — 60–80 g (depending on the acidity of the rhubarb);
                                                  • corn starch — 1.5–2 tbsp;
                                                    • orange zest — ½ tsp;
                                                      • vanilla sugar — 1 tsp (optional).

                                                        For lubrication

                                                        • 1 yolk + 1 tsp of milk;
                                                          • sugar for sprinkling the edges.

                                                            Preparation:

                                                            1. Dough

                                                            • mix flour, salt and sugar in a bowl;
                                                              • add butter — rub until crumbly;
                                                                • gradually add cold water, knead the dough;
                                                                  • form a disc, wrap in foil, cool in the refrigerator for 30–60 minutes.

                                                                    2. Filling

                                                                    • mix strawberries, rhubarb, sugar, starch, zest and vanilla sugar;
                                                                      • leave for 10 minutes to let a little juice out.

                                                                        3. Assembly

                                                                        • roll out the dough into a circle 3–4 mm thick;
                                                                          • place the filling in the center, leaving 4–5 cm to the edge;
                                                                            • wrap the edges to the center, pressing lightly;
                                                                              • grease the edges with yolk and sprinkle with sugar.

                                                                                4. Baking

                                                                                • bake at 180–190 °C for 35–40 minutes until golden brown;
                                                                                  • let cool for 10–15 minutes, serve warm or at room temperature.

                                                                                    Ideas for serving

                                                                                    • with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a spoonful of whipped cream;
                                                                                      • can be decorated with mint leaves or honey syrup.

                                                                                        Shortcrust pastry pie

                                                                                        Ingredients (for 6 servings)

                                                                                        For the dough:

                                                                                        • flour – 300 g;
                                                                                          • butter – 200 g;
                                                                                            • egg – 1 pc;
                                                                                              • sugar – 100 g + 10 g of vanilla sugar.

                                                                                                For the filling:

                                                                                                • rhubarb – 500 g;
                                                                                                  • strawberries – 300 g;
                                                                                                    • sugar – 100 g;
                                                                                                      • cinnamon – 5 g.

                                                                                                        Preparation

                                                                                                        1. Knead the shortcrust pastry → cool for 30 min.
                                                                                                          1. Place rhubarb on top, then strawberries, sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon.
                                                                                                            1. Bake at 180 °C ≈30–40 min until golden brown
                                                                                                              1. Cool for ~10 min — thin, delicate sandy texture.

                                                                                                                Earlier, UNN offered a selection of recipes with strawberries and cream.

                                                                                                                Yana Sokolivska

                                                                                                                Yana Sokolivska

                                                                                                                Life hackCulinary
                                                                                                                United States
                                                                                                                Tesla
                                                                                                                $
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                .
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                S&P 500
                                                                                                                $
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                ,
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                Brent Oil
                                                                                                                $
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                .
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                Gold
                                                                                                                $
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                ,
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                Gas TTF
                                                                                                                $
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                .
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                0
                                                                                                                1
                                                                                                                2
                                                                                                                3
                                                                                                                4
                                                                                                                5
                                                                                                                6
                                                                                                                7
                                                                                                                8
                                                                                                                9