Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day: Top Recipes with Seasonal Goodies

On June 9, the USA celebrates Strawberry and Rhubarb Pie Day.

The holiday has roots in the United States of America, especially popular in New England. It gained popularity starting in the 19th century, when the combination of rhubarb and strawberries became a favorite dessert.

So UNN decided to make a selection of recipes for pies with strawberries and rhubarb, so that you too can feel the taste of this holiday.

Crumble with strawberries and rhubarb

Ingredients

Filling

strawberries — 300 g;

rhubarb — 300 g;

sugar — 80–100 g;

corn starch — 1.5–2 tbsp;

vanilla sugar or extract — 1 tsp (optional).

Crumb

oatmeal (not quick cooking) — 100 g;

wheat flour — 70 g;

sugar (regular or brown) — 80 g;

butter — 100 g (cold, cubed);

salt — a pinch;

cinnamon — ½ tsp (optional).

Preparation

Prepare the fruits. Prepare the crumbs. Assembly. Baking. Serving.

Galette with strawberries and rhubarb

Ingredients (for 1 galette 28–30 cm)

For the dough (shortcrust pastry in oil)

flour — 200 g;

butter (cold) — 100 g;

sugar — 1 tbsp;

salt — a pinch;

ice water — 3–4 tbsp

Filling

rhubarb — 200–250 g, cut into 1–1.5 cm pieces;

strawberries — 200–250 g, cut into halves or quarters;

sugar — 60–80 g (depending on the acidity of the rhubarb);

corn starch — 1.5–2 tbsp;

orange zest — ½ tsp;

vanilla sugar — 1 tsp (optional).

For lubrication

1 yolk + 1 tsp of milk;

sugar for sprinkling the edges.

Preparation:

1. Dough

mix flour, salt and sugar in a bowl;

add butter — rub until crumbly;

gradually add cold water, knead the dough;

form a disc, wrap in foil, cool in the refrigerator for 30–60 minutes.

2. Filling

mix strawberries, rhubarb, sugar, starch, zest and vanilla sugar;

leave for 10 minutes to let a little juice out.

3. Assembly

roll out the dough into a circle 3–4 mm thick;

place the filling in the center, leaving 4–5 cm to the edge;

wrap the edges to the center, pressing lightly;

grease the edges with yolk and sprinkle with sugar.

4. Baking

bake at 180–190 °C for 35–40 minutes until golden brown;

let cool for 10–15 minutes, serve warm or at room temperature.

Ideas for serving

with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a spoonful of whipped cream;

can be decorated with mint leaves or honey syrup.

Shortcrust pastry pie

Ingredients (for 6 servings)

For the dough:

flour – 300 g;

butter – 200 g;

egg – 1 pc;

sugar – 100 g + 10 g of vanilla sugar.

For the filling:

rhubarb – 500 g;

strawberries – 300 g;

sugar – 100 g;

cinnamon – 5 g.

Preparation

Knead the shortcrust pastry → cool for 30 min. Place rhubarb on top, then strawberries, sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Bake at 180 °C ≈30–40 min until golden brown Cool for ~10 min — thin, delicate sandy texture.

