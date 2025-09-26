$41.490.08
09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
09:01 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
06:40 AM
06:40 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
05:30 AM
05:30 AM
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical market
September 25, 02:30 PM
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soups
September 25, 11:57 AM
Ukrainian jumper Mahuchikh again nominated for best European athlete award

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

Yaroslava Mahuchikh has been included in the top 10 nominees for the title of best European athlete of 2025. The winners will be announced on October 25 in Batumi, Georgia.

Ukrainian jumper Mahuchikh again nominated for best European athlete award

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh was among the nominees for the title of the best European athlete of 2025 according to European Athletics, the organization reported, writes UNN.

Details

Yaroslava Mahuchikh became one of 10 nominees for this year's trophy for the best female athlete in Europe. Along with the Ukrainian, the title will be competed for by Nadia Battocletti (Italy), Femke Bol (Netherlands), Georgia Hunter-Bell (Great Britain), Ditaji Kambundji (Switzerland), Kate O'Connor (Ireland), María Pérez (Spain), Jessica Schilder (Netherlands), Tina Šutej (Slovenia), Jorinde van Klinken (Netherlands).

Among Mahuchikh's achievements this year within the nomination, it is stated that she is the European indoor high jump champion; world indoor high jump silver medalist; world high jump bronze medalist; winner of the European Athletics Team Championships, 1st division.

The winners will be announced and presented with trophies at the Golden Tracks awards ceremony, which will take place in Batumi, Georgia, on October 25.

Addition

In 2024, Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the best female athlete in Europe.

Julia Shramko

