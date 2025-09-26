Ukrainian jumper Mahuchikh again nominated for best European athlete award

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh was among the nominees for the title of the best European athlete of 2025 according to European Athletics, the organization reported, writes UNN.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh became one of 10 nominees for this year's trophy for the best female athlete in Europe. Along with the Ukrainian, the title will be competed for by Nadia Battocletti (Italy), Femke Bol (Netherlands), Georgia Hunter-Bell (Great Britain), Ditaji Kambundji (Switzerland), Kate O'Connor (Ireland), María Pérez (Spain), Jessica Schilder (Netherlands), Tina Šutej (Slovenia), Jorinde van Klinken (Netherlands).

Among Mahuchikh's achievements this year within the nomination, it is stated that she is the European indoor high jump champion; world indoor high jump silver medalist; world high jump bronze medalist; winner of the European Athletics Team Championships, 1st division.

The winners will be announced and presented with trophies at the Golden Tracks awards ceremony, which will take place in Batumi, Georgia, on October 25.

In 2024, Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the best female athlete in Europe.