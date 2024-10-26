Yaroslava Maguchikh won the title of the best athlete of the year in Europe
Kyiv • UNN
Yaroslava Maguchikh was recognized as the best athlete of the year in Europe. The athlete won Olympic gold, set a world record of 2.10 m and won the European Championships in 2024.
Yaroslava Maguchikh became the best athlete of the year in Europe. This was reported by European Athletics, UNN reports.
Details
This is the first recognition for the athlete in this category after she was a finalist in 2022 and 2023.
In 2024, Yaroslava achieved significant success, becoming an Olympic champion and setting a world record with a 2.10-meter jump. In addition, she won the European Championships and the Diamond League finals, which underscores her outstanding achievements in global athletics.
This award is a clear recognition of her talent and perseverance, and reflects Ukraine's significant contribution to international sport.
