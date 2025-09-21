$41.250.00
Yaroslava Mahuchikh won bronze at the 2025 World High Jump Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won a bronze medal at the 2025 World High Jump Championships in Tokyo. She cleared 1.97m, and the competition was suspended twice due to heavy rain.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won bronze at the 2025 World High Jump Championships

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won "bronze" at the 2025 World Championships in high jump. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On the final day of competition at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, the titled Yaroslava Mahuchikh climbed to the third step of the podium.

- the message says.

It is noted that the weather made its adjustments to the high jump competition sector — during an attempt at 2.00 m, a downpour began over the Olympic stadium in the capital of Japan, so the organizers had to suspend the competition twice due to improper weather conditions.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh started her performances at a height of 1.93 m: the Ukrainian took this and the next mark at 1.97 m on her first attempt. The next height of 2.00 m did not submit to Yaroslava on her first jump. Then, partly due to the rain, the Ukrainian moved her two remaining attempts to the 2.02 m mark. However, both times the bar did not hold: as a result, Yaroslava Mahuchikh took third place.

The victory was celebrated by Nicola Olyslagers from Australia (2.0 m on the first attempt), second was Maria Zhodyk (2.0 m on the third attempt), and another athlete shared the third place with Yaroslava - Angelina Topić from Serbia (1.97 m).

For the 24-year-old Ukrainian, this is her fourth award from outdoor world championships: her treasury also includes gold in 2023, as well as two silver awards in 2019 and 2022.

This medal was the only one for the Ukrainian national team at the World Athletics Championships

This medal was the only one for the Ukrainian national team at the World Athletics Championships

Olga Rozgon

Sports
Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Tokyo
Australia
Serbia
Japan