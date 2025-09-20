Mudryk prepares for 2028 Olympic Games as a sprinter - media

Midfielder of the Ukrainian national football team and London's Chelsea Mykhailo Mudryk wants to try himself as a sprinter. This is reported by Marca, informs UNN.

It is noted that Mudryk plans to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games as an athlete. To perform in Los Angeles, Mykhailo needs to pass the selection.

The publication's sources do not report at what distance the Ukrainian will perform. However, it is noted that in the APL, Mudryk showed speed indicators at the level of 36.67 km/h.

Away from media attention, Mudryk trains with the national sprint team under the guidance of former Olympians. In a country with long traditions of athletics, Mudryk's physical potential did not go unnoticed - writes the publication.

It is indicated that the path to the Olympics for Mudryk will not be easy - he will need to meet the minimum requirements of the World Athletics Federation and successfully pass the selection in Ukraine in 2027.

Ukrainian midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk was included in the official application of London's "Chelsea" for the new season of the English Premier League 2025/26, despite disqualification for violating anti-doping rules.

