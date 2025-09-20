Mudryk prepares for 2028 Olympic Games as a sprinter - media

$41.250.05
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM • 21601 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 31354 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 26331 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 32424 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 45663 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
September 19, 12:00 PM • 28680 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 37914 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 08:43 AM • 39561 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 65651 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social media
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Moscow after Russian fighter jets' incursion into Estonia - Sybiha
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVA
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refinery
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 45684 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 37934 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 65666 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
Mudryk prepares for 2028 Olympic Games as a sprinter - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

Chelsea midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk intends to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles as a track and field athlete. He is already training with the sprint team, demonstrating a speed of 36.67 km/h.

Midfielder of the Ukrainian national football team and London's Chelsea Mykhailo Mudryk wants to try himself as a sprinter. This is reported by Marca, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Mudryk plans to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games as an athlete. To perform in Los Angeles, Mykhailo needs to pass the selection.

The publication's sources do not report at what distance the Ukrainian will perform. However, it is noted that in the APL, Mudryk showed speed indicators at the level of 36.67 km/h.

Away from media attention, Mudryk trains with the national sprint team under the guidance of former Olympians. In a country with long traditions of athletics, Mudryk's physical potential did not go unnoticed

- writes the publication.

It is indicated that the path to the Olympics for Mudryk will not be easy - he will need to meet the minimum requirements of the World Athletics Federation and successfully pass the selection in Ukraine in 2027.

Recall

Ukrainian midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk was included in the official application of London's "Chelsea" for the new season of the English Premier League 2025/26, despite disqualification for violating anti-doping rules.

Mudryk received a positive result in doping sample "B" - Media19.06.25, 19:54 • 11986 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports