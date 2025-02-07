Maguchikh started the season with a victory at a tournament in Italy

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh won the high jump competition in Udine, Italy, with a score of 1.94 meters, the Ukrainian Athletics Federation reported, UNN reports.

Details

Maguchikh opened the 2025 season with a high jump tournament in Italy on February 6. "She, the world record holder and Olympic champion, was the undisputed favorite of the competition," the federation said.

Maguchikh declared her starting height as 1.91 meters, which is the height she has been using for a long time. By the time she got to her first jump, most of the athletes had stopped competing. The only one still remaining in the sector was Hungary's Lilianna Batory, who, like the Ukrainian, cleared 1.91 and set a personal best. However, she did not manage to fly higher.

Maguchikh, on the other hand, jumped 1.94 meters on her first attempt, securing the victory. In this status, having decided to skip 1.96, she tried her hand at 1.98, but the bar failed.

In the men's competition, Ukraine's Vadym Kravchuk was fourth (2.18 meters). Bulgaria's Tikhomir Ivanov and Italy's Matteo Cioli jumped 2.25 meters and took first and second place, respectively.

