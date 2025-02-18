She overcame a height of 2 meters: Maguchikh wins gold at track and field tournament in Slovakia

Ukrainian Yaroslava Maguchikh won gold at the Banskobystricka latka track and field tournament of the World Indoor Tour Silver series in Slovakia with a result of 2.01 meters, UNN reports citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Eleanor Patterson of Australia won silver (1.99 meters) and Angelina Topic of Serbia won bronze (1.96 meters).

According to the agency, this is Yaroslava's second consecutive victory at the World Indoor Continental Tour, after winning gold in Undine, Italy (1.94m). The Ukrainian world record holder won the tournament in Banska Bystrica for the fourth time in her career.

In addition, it was the first time in the season that the women's high jump surpassed 2 meters.

Maguchikh started the season with a victory at a tournament in Italy