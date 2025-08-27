$41.400.03
03:38 PM • 6108 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
12:47 PM • 51425 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 40671 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 16325 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 38788 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
11:12 AM • 36475 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 40627 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 94299 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 95270 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 109872 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
Yaroslava Mahuchikh won "silver" in the "Diamond League" final, clearing a height of 2.02 m

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the silver medalist of the Diamond League final in Zurich, clearing a height of 2.02 m. This is her fifth consecutive medal at the tournament, although she failed to defend her champion title.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won "silver" in the "Diamond League" final, clearing a height of 2.02 m

Ukrainian world record holder in high jump Yaroslava Mahuchikh won a silver medal in the high jump final of the Diamond League athletics competition, which took place in Zurich.

This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In Zurich, Switzerland, the Ukrainian world record holder in high jump won her fifth consecutive medal in the final of the most prestigious athletics tournament

- reported the Ministry of Sports.

It is noted that Yaroslava Mahuchikh cleared the bar at a height of 2.02 with her second attempt, repeating her personal best for the season. She then moved the height to 2.06 m, but failed to clear it in three attempts. The champion with a season record was Nicola Olyslagers from Australia with a result of 2.04 m.

Thus, Yaroslava Mahuchikh failed to defend her Diamond League champion title. In total, she has won the season final three times.

Another Ukrainian in the final, Yuliya Levchenko, managed to clear the 2-meter bar on her second attempt — this is her best result in five years. She finished the competition in 4th place

- reported the Ministry of Sports.

Addition

Ukrainian jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk disqualified for 4 years due to a positive doping test. This decision was made by the independent Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Polina Dzeroshynska won a gold medal in hammer throw at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje. This is Ukraine's third gold at the competition, where Ilariya Tsurkan, Khazar Heydarov, and Makar Yakhno also distinguished themselves.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Sports
Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Australia
Ukraine