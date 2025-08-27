Yaroslava Mahuchikh won "silver" in the "Diamond League" final, clearing a height of 2.02 m

Ukrainian world record holder in high jump Yaroslava Mahuchikh won a silver medal in the high jump final of the Diamond League athletics competition, which took place in Zurich.

This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In Zurich, Switzerland, the Ukrainian world record holder in high jump won her fifth consecutive medal in the final of the most prestigious athletics tournament - reported the Ministry of Sports.

It is noted that Yaroslava Mahuchikh cleared the bar at a height of 2.02 with her second attempt, repeating her personal best for the season. She then moved the height to 2.06 m, but failed to clear it in three attempts. The champion with a season record was Nicola Olyslagers from Australia with a result of 2.04 m.

Thus, Yaroslava Mahuchikh failed to defend her Diamond League champion title. In total, she has won the season final three times.

Another Ukrainian in the final, Yuliya Levchenko, managed to clear the 2-meter bar on her second attempt — this is her best result in five years. She finished the competition in 4th place - reported the Ministry of Sports.

Addition

Ukrainian jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk disqualified for 4 years due to a positive doping test. This decision was made by the independent Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Polina Dzeroshynska won a gold medal in hammer throw at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje. This is Ukraine's third gold at the competition, where Ilariya Tsurkan, Khazar Heydarov, and Makar Yakhno also distinguished themselves.