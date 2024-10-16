Almost 200 medals: Ukrainian veterans win at international competition Strong Spirit's Games

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 4450 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38293 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141841 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190800 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119233 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353206 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177902 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147640 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196851 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125942 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
58%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 12707 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 12117 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 17077 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 24878 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19306 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 874 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 4450 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19427 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38293 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96599 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26246 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28588 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42174 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50413 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138825 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Almost 200 medals: Ukrainian veterans win at international competition Strong Spirit's Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18289 views

The Ukrainian veterans' team won 188 medals at the Strong Spirit's Games in Madrid. The Ukrainians competed with teams from the United States, Estonia, Ireland, and the Netherlands in 5 disciplines.

Almost 200 medals: Ukrainian veterans win at international competition Strong Spirit's Games

At the Strong Spirit's Games in Madrid, the Ukrainian veterans' team won the largest number of awards - 188 medals, competing with teams from the United States, Estonia, Ireland and the Netherlands.  This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The tournament took place from October 11 to 13 in Spain. For the first time, the Ukrainian side - the Strongman Federation of Ukraine - initiated and organized the Strong Spirit's Games world competition among veterans as part of the famous Arnold Classic Europe sports festival.

The competition was attended by 80 defenders from 5 countries, including war veterans from the United States, Estonia, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian team was represented by 50 veterans, including servicemen who took part in combat operations, as well as those who were injured or disabled in the line of duty. The team included 12 representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - police officers, guardsmen and border guards  

- the Interior Ministry said. 

Ukrainian Yaroslava Maguchikh was nominated for the title of the world's best athlete of the year15.10.24, 19:56 • 18353 views

The athletes competed in 5 different disciplines: bench press, rowing 100 meters and 100 seconds, kettlebell lifting, and air bike.

According to the results of the competition, the Ukrainian national team confidently won the overall standings of the Strong Spirit's Games, winning 188 medals - 84 gold, 58 silver and 46 bronze medals.

The second place was taken by military veterans from the United States, and the bronze cup was won by former military personnel from Estonia.

Recall

At the international Satellite FIE tournament in Split , Ukrainians won two medals. Roman Svichkar won silver in the men's competition, and Ksenia Panteleeva won bronze in the women's tournament.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Sports
Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ireland
Spain
Netherlands
Madrid
United States
Estonia
Ukraine
