Almost 200 medals: Ukrainian veterans win at international competition Strong Spirit's Games

The Ukrainian veterans' team won 188 medals at the Strong Spirit's Games in Madrid. The Ukrainians competed with teams from the United States, Estonia, Ireland, and the Netherlands in 5 disciplines.
At the Strong Spirit's Games in Madrid, the Ukrainian veterans' team won the largest number of awards - 188 medals, competing with teams from the United States, Estonia, Ireland and the Netherlands. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The tournament took place from October 11 to 13 in Spain. For the first time, the Ukrainian side - the Strongman Federation of Ukraine - initiated and organized the Strong Spirit's Games world competition among veterans as part of the famous Arnold Classic Europe sports festival.
The competition was attended by 80 defenders from 5 countries, including war veterans from the United States, Estonia, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Ukraine.
The Ukrainian team was represented by 50 veterans, including servicemen who took part in combat operations, as well as those who were injured or disabled in the line of duty. The team included 12 representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - police officers, guardsmen and border guards
The athletes competed in 5 different disciplines: bench press, rowing 100 meters and 100 seconds, kettlebell lifting, and air bike.
According to the results of the competition, the Ukrainian national team confidently won the overall standings of the Strong Spirit's Games, winning 188 medals - 84 gold, 58 silver and 46 bronze medals.
The second place was taken by military veterans from the United States, and the bronze cup was won by former military personnel from Estonia.
