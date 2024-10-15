Ukrainian Yaroslava Maguchikh was nominated for the title of the world's best athlete of the year
Ukrainian Olympic champion Yaroslava Maguchikh is among the five nominees for the World Athlete of the Year according to World Athletics. The voting will last until October 20 on social media.
World Athletics has announced a list of five nominees for the title of the best athlete and athlete of the year, including Ukrainian Olympic champion Yaroslava Maguchikh. This was announced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, reports UNN.
The ministry reminds that this year Maguchikh set a world record in high jump and became an Olympic champion.
The Ukrainians also competed with the Olympic champions of Paris 2024: Americans Valarie Allman (discus throw) and Tara Davis-Woodall (long jump), Australian Nina Kennedy (pole vault) and Belgian Nafissatou Thiam (heptathlon).
You can vote for Yaroslava Maguchikh on World Athletics social media until October 20. On Facebook and Instagram, you need to like a post with our athlete and retweet it on the X platform.
Ukrainian Olympic champion Yaroslava Maguchikh is among the three nominees for the title of the best athlete in Europe in 2024. Her rivals are Femke Boel from the Netherlands and Keeley Hodgkinson from the United Kingdom.