Triumphant Leap: Mahuchikh Triumphs in Japan, Claiming Another "Gold"

At the Continental Tour stage in Tokyo, Yaroslava Mahuchikh won another victory in the high jump. UNN reports with reference to Goldengrandprix Japan.

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the "gold" series of the World Athletics Continental Tour in high jump. As noted, the Ukrainian record holder cleared the bar of 1.91 m with the first jump. Yaroslava Mahuchikh ordered a height of 1.96 m, which she overcame from the first strobe.

It should be noted that Mahuchikh won the fourth tournament in a row, after victories in China and Qatar.

The second place was taken by Czech high jumper Michaela Hrubá (1.85), and Greek jumper Tatiana Gusin (1.8) - in third place.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that Yaroslava Mahuchikh won her tenth consecutive victory at the Diamond League stage in Shanghai, taking a height of 2.00 m.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the international high jump tournament What Gravity Challenge with a new best result of the season in the world, Yulia Levchenko is third.