Triumphant Leap: Mahuchikh Triumphs in Japan, Claiming Another "Gold"

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten
May 17, 11:01 PM

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 128054 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 328227 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 265874 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 379558 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 367473 views
Triumphant Leap: Mahuchikh Triumphs in Japan, Claiming Another "Gold"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the Continental Tour stage in Tokyo, clearing a height of 1.96 m. This is her fourth consecutive victory.

Triumphant Leap: Mahuchikh Triumphs in Japan, Claiming Another "Gold"

At the Continental Tour stage in Tokyo, Yaroslava Mahuchikh won another victory in the high jump. UNN reports with reference to Goldengrandprix Japan.

Details

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the "gold" series of the World Athletics Continental Tour in high jump. As noted, the Ukrainian record holder cleared the bar of 1.91 m with the first jump. Yaroslava Mahuchikh ordered a height of 1.96 m, which she overcame from the first strobe.

It should be noted that Mahuchikh won the fourth tournament in a row, after victories in China and Qatar.

The second place was taken by Czech high jumper Michaela Hrubá (1.85), and Greek jumper Tatiana Gusin (1.8) - in third place.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that Yaroslava Mahuchikh won her tenth consecutive victory at the Diamond League stage in Shanghai, taking a height of 2.00 m.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the international high jump tournament What Gravity Challenge with a new best result of the season in the world, Yulia Levchenko is third.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Tokyo
Czech Republic
