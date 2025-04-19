Ukraine women's national ice hockey team crushed Belgium and guaranteed their place in the World Championship Division IIB

The Ukrainian women's ice hockey team guaranteed their place in Division IIB of the World Championship for next year thanks to a victory over Belgium in the fourth round. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, according to UNN.

Details

"The Ukrainian women's ice hockey team defeated Belgium in the fourth match of the World Championship and guaranteed themselves a place in Division 2B," the report states.

Goals: 1:0 – Stino; 1:1 – Kyrychenko; 2:1 – Manchak; 3:1 – Tsymyrenko; 4:1 – Manchak; 5:1 – Manchak; 6:1 – Kyrychenko.

"The 'blue and yellows' will play their final match at the World Championship against the Hong Kong team on April 20," the ministry added.

Recall

Ukrainian judoka, bronze medalist of the 2020 Olympic Games, three-time European champion and two-time world champion Daria Bilodid made her professional football debut. The athlete played for the women's team "Metalist 1925", coming on as a substitute in the 87th minute.