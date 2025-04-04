Daria Bilodid

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7828 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 15453 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56397 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 199462 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115100 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 378365 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302220 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212532 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243564 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254775 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120424 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50103 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64076 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35782 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 119080 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 119539 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 199462 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 378365 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248324 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302220 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10636 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36107 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64410 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50438 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120757 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Daria Bilodid

Ukrainian judoka (born 2000)
News by theme

Milevskyi and Aliev received an award from the Sport&Business Club for the best marketing case of the month

The award ceremony took place during the regular meeting of the Sport&amp;Business Club, which took place on March 13. This time it was dedicated to the role of women in sports organizations, business and media.

Society • March 17, 05:04 PM • 62045 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on July 30

Ukrainian athletes will compete in 9 sports at the Olympics in Paris on July 30. Olga Kharlan won a bronze medal in fencing on July 29, opening the tally of awards for the Ukrainian national team.

Sports • July 30, 06:29 AM • 17948 views

Olympics 2024: judoka Bilodid eliminated in the 1/8 finals

Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid has finished her performance at the 2024 Olympics. She lost to Japan's Funakubo at the 1/8 finals stage, receiving three shidos (warnings).

Sports • July 29, 10:29 AM • 17714 views

Ukrainian Bilodid wins her first fight at the 2024 Olympics in five seconds

Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid won her first fight at the 2024 Olympics in 5 seconds with an Ippon hold. She made it to the 1/8 finals, and her next match will take place in about an hour.

Sports • July 29, 08:40 AM • 18758 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on July 30

On July 29, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 11 sports at the Games in Paris. Medals will be up for grabs in fencing, judo, diving, cycling and gymnastics.

Sports • July 29, 05:49 AM • 17201 views