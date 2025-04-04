The award ceremony took place during the regular meeting of the Sport&Business Club, which took place on March 13. This time it
was dedicated to the role of women in sports organizations, business and media.
Ukrainian athletes will compete in 9 sports at the Olympics in Paris on July 30. Olga Kharlan won a bronze medal in fencing on
July 29, opening the tally of awards for the Ukrainian national team.
Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid has finished her performance at the 2024 Olympics. She lost to Japan's Funakubo at the 1/8 finals
stage, receiving three shidos (warnings).
Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid won her first fight at the 2024 Olympics in 5 seconds with an Ippon hold. She made it to the 1/8
finals, and her next match will take place in about an hour.
On July 29, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 11 sports at the Games in Paris. Medals will be up for grabs in fencing, judo,
diving, cycling and gymnastics.