Judoka Bilodid was not included in the roster of the Ukrainian national team for the European Judo Championships

Ukrainian judoka, bronze medalist of the 2020 Olympic Games, three-time European champion and two-time world champion Darya Bilodid will not defend her European judo champion title in Montenegro, according to the roster of the Ukrainian national team, which appeared on the official website of the International Judo Federation, reports UNN.

Details

The national team includes: Artem Lesiuk (60 kg), Nazar Viskov (66 kg), Said-Magomed Khalidov (73 kg), Vladyslav Kolobov (81 kg), Anastasiia Antypina (63 kg), Hanna Oliynyk-Korniiko and Olha Tsymko (70 kg), Yuliia Kurchenko (78 kg), Ruslana kg), Anton Savitskyi (100 kg), Yakiv Khammo and Yevheniy Balevskyi (over 100 kg).

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that Darya Bilodid made her debut in professional football. The athlete played for the women's team "Metalist 1925", coming on as a substitute in the 87th minute.

After the match, Bilodid said that she had not ended her career in judo.

"No, judo is not in the past, don't worry," Bilodid said.

The European Judo Championships will be held in the city of Podgorica (Montenegro) on April 23-26.

