Ukrainian judoka Bilodid officially debuted in football: she came on as a substitute in the Ukrainian championship match and could even score

Ukrainian judoka, bronze medalist of the 2020 Olympic Games, three-time European champion and two-time world champion Daria Bilodid made her debut in professional football. The athlete played for the women's team "Metalist 1925", coming on as a substitute in the 87th minute, reports UNN.

Details

In the match of the 5th round of the championship group of the Ukrainian Women's Football Championship, Kharkiv's "Metalist 1925", for which Daria Bilodid plays, met Zhytomyr's "Ladomir".

Bilodid's debut in professional football took place in the 87th minute of the game, when she replaced Yelyzaveta Molodyuk. By that time, "Metalist 1925" had already defeated its rivals 6:0.

The football player even had her moment in the 90th minute, Bilodid shot at the goal: she hit the goalkeeper of "Ladomir", but at the moment of the pass, the Ukrainian athlete was offside.

Bilodid's emotions can be seen in the video.

In general, the match ended with a score of 6:0 in favor of the Kharkiv team.

Addition

In March, "Metalist 1925" announced that the World Champion, European Champion and Olympic medalist officially became a player of the women's team "Metalist 1925".

It was reported that she signed a player contract and will join the team's training process in the near future.

Her transfer is not just a bright event for Ukrainian sports, but also a step towards popularizing women's football. The club hopes that Bilodid will be able to make her contribution to the team not only thanks to the winning mentality, but also directly on the football field - reported in the club.

Let's remind

