Ukrainian judoka Bilodid officially debuted in football: she came on as a substitute in the Ukrainian championship match and could even score

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 10193 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 25033 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44851 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50494 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89442 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83676 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138221 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52600 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125942 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81412 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 10221 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 61019 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124674 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 138238 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125961 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9402 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12320 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13536 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 38391 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52495 views
9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Ukrainian judoka Bilodid officially debuted in football: she came on as a substitute in the Ukrainian championship match and could even score

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5242 views

Daria Bilodid, a Ukrainian judoka, made her debut in football for Kharkiv's "Metalist 1925". She came on as a substitute in the 87th minute of the Ukrainian Championship match against "Ladomir".

Ukrainian judoka Bilodid officially debuted in football: she came on as a substitute in the Ukrainian championship match and could even score

Ukrainian judoka, bronze medalist of the 2020 Olympic Games, three-time European champion and two-time world champion Daria Bilodid made her debut in professional football. The athlete played for the women's team "Metalist 1925", coming on as a substitute in the 87th minute, reports UNN.

Details

In the match of the 5th round of the championship group of the Ukrainian Women's Football Championship, Kharkiv's "Metalist 1925", for which Daria Bilodid plays, met Zhytomyr's "Ladomir".

Bilodid's debut in professional football took place in the 87th minute of the game, when she replaced Yelyzaveta Molodyuk. By that time, "Metalist 1925" had already defeated its rivals 6:0.

The football player even had her moment in the 90th minute, Bilodid shot at the goal: she hit the goalkeeper of "Ladomir", but at the moment of the pass, the Ukrainian athlete was offside.

Bilodid's emotions can be seen in the video.

In general, the match ended with a score of 6:0 in favor of the Kharkiv team.

Addition

In March, "Metalist 1925" announced that the World Champion, European Champion and Olympic medalist officially became a player of the women's team "Metalist 1925".

It was reported that she signed a player contract and will join the team's training process in the near future.

Her transfer is not just a bright event for Ukrainian sports, but also a step towards popularizing women's football. The club hopes that Bilodid will be able to make her contribution to the team not only thanks to the winning mentality, but also directly on the football field

- reported in the club.

Let's remind

UEFA, which recently honored the memory of the deceased Russians, including football player Oleksiy Bugayev, who was eliminated by the Armed Forces, refused the Ukrainian futsal team to hold a minute of silence in memory of the deceased residents of Sumy from the Russian missile attack on April 13 before the match with Romania in the Euro 2026 qualification.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
