Milevskyi and Aliev received an award from the Sport&Business Club for the best marketing case of the month
Kyiv • UNN
The award ceremony took place during the regular meeting of the Sport&Business Club, which took place on March 13. This time it was dedicated to the role of women in sports organizations, business and media.
Famous Ukrainian football players Artem Milevsky and Oleksandr Aliyev received an award for partnership within the IGNIS FC media project - in January, they announced that they would play together for one club after a long break, UNN reports.
The event also included a blitz interview with 2-time world champion and Olympic medalist in judo Daria Bilodid, who spoke about her path in sports and the challenges faced by Ukrainian athletes.
During the "Women in Business" panel, Ksenia Tyurikova, Director of Communications of the FAVBET Group of Companies, spoke about a number of charitable initiatives that her organization is implementing in the sports space. One of these is improving emergency preparedness. Within the framework of the project organized by FAST "First Aid and Special Training" with the support of Favbet Foundation, more than 1,800 coaches and athletes from different regions of the country will be trained in modern methods of providing assistance in critical situations.
Head of Sport&Business Club Oleksiy Braga and guests of the event Yulia Samson, Ksenia Tyurikova, Anna Popovich
"Charity and social responsibility have become an integral part of our corporate culture. We are convinced that business should not only develop itself, but also contribute to the development of society and support important social initiatives. Especially at a time when our country needs the unification of efforts more than ever. Through partnership with Sport&Business Club, we have the opportunity to share experience and inspire other business representatives to join charitable projects," said Ksenia Tyurikova.
The speakers of this discussion panel were also Anna Popovich (CEO of Elina Svitolina Foundation) and Yulia Samson (Marketing Director of AVT Bavaria), and the moderator was Oleksiy Braga, Director of Sport&Business Club.
Women in business and sports continue to cooperate
The SBC Women in Sports and Business meeting continued the trend of uniting women leaders who are changing the rules of the game in sports, business and media. The event demonstrated that modern business not only drives the economy forward, but also takes on social responsibility, supporting important initiatives and strengthening society.
FAVBET has been a partner of Sport&Business Club since 2023 and actively supports all Club events aimed at developing sports in Ukraine, as well as strengthening cooperation between business and sports organizations.
Andriy Kovalsky (ICTV), Larysa Zespa (NOC of Ukraine), Olena Rozhkova (Redfoxes), Daria Savina (FC Shakhtar), Polina Tolmachova (ICTV and ICTV2)