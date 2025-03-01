Ukrainian figure skaters win silver at the World Junior Championships
Kyiv • UNN
Sofia Golichenko and Artem Darensky won silver medals at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Hungary. The Ukrainian pair scored 164.06 points, second only to the Georgian duo.
Details
The Ukrainian sports couple Sofia Golichenko and Artem Darensky became vice-champions of the World Junior Figure Skating Championships held in Debrecen (Hungary).
In the pairs competition, our skaters scored 164.06 points, losing only to the representatives of Georgia - Anastasia Metiolkina and Luka Berulava (191.01). Bronze medals went to the Canadian duo of Martina Ariano-Kent and Charly Laliberte-Laurent (155.02).
Another Ukrainian duo, Iryna Pidhayna and Artem Koval, came one step short of the podium in ice dancing, taking fourth place.
