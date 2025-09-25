Ukrainian Sadurska wins "gold" at AIDA Freediving World Championship

Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska won "gold" at the AIDA Freediving World Championship in Limassol, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Kharkiv athlete became the world champion in the constant weight with bifins (CWBF) discipline with a result of 97 meters - the message says.

Based on the sum of two disciplines, Kateryna Sadurska leads the overall standings of the 35th AIDA Freediving World Championship.