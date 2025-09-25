Ukrainian Sadurska wins "gold" at AIDA Freediving World Championship
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv athlete Kateryna Sadurska became the AIDA Freediving World Champion in Limassol. She won "gold" in the constant weight bi-fins (CWBF) discipline with a result of 97 meters.
Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska won "gold" at the AIDA Freediving World Championship in Limassol, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Based on the sum of two disciplines, Kateryna Sadurska leads the overall standings of the 35th AIDA Freediving World Championship.