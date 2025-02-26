Ukrainian fencers conquer the European Championships again: who brought victory

Ukrainian fencers triumph at the European Cadet Championships. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Young Ukrainian fencers demonstrated their skills by winning gold at the continental championship in Antalya.

In the final match, our team consisting of Alina Dmytruk, Margarita Angarska, Polina Spyridonova and Valeria Bilous-Gridzhak left no chance for their Hungarian rivals, defeating them with a score of 45:26.

This victory was the second gold medal for Ukraine at the tournament and brought the team its third medal in the overall standings.

Moreover, for the second year in a row, Ukrainian fencers retain the status of the strongest team in Europe in their age category.

Recall

Last year, Ukrainian fencers won a gold medal in the team tournament at the European Cadet Championships in Naples, Italy, defeating Poland in the final with a score of 45:35.

