Ukrainian fencers become European cadet champions

Ukrainian fencers won a gold medal in the team tournament at the Cadet Continental Championships in Naples, Italy. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Emily Conrad, Alina Dmytruk, Anna Maksymenko, and Maria Sereda won gold in the team tournament at the Cadet Continental Championship in Naples, Italy, - the statement said.

Details

In the final match, our girls defeated the Polish team 45:35.

This is Anna Maksymenko's second gold medal at this European Championships, the first one she won in the individual competition.

Thus, the Ukrainian cadet fencing team finishes the European Championships with five medals (3 gold, 2 bronze).

Recall

