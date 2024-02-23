The First Lady of France supported Ukrainian athletes at the World Championships in Reims, where they won three medals: two gold and one bronze

The First Lady of France, Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, attended the Para Athletics competition in Reims and personally congratulated the Ukrainian team. Brigitte talked to the Ukrainian athletes and took a memorable photo with them, after which they competed and won three medals: two gold and one bronze. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron talked and took a photo with the Ukrainian team, which on the first day of the World Indoor Championships among people with mental and physical disabilities won 2 gold and one bronze medal. - said the Ukrainian sports authority.

Details

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, our Ukrainian Paralympians won three medals:

"Yulia Shulyar won gold in the 60-meter dash. Another medal was won by Mykhailo Bilenko in the all-around event.

In addition, Olga Zazuliak performed a triple jump and won a bronze medal.

Congratulations and we are proud! We continue to cheer for Ukrainian para-athletes in Reims. The competition will last until February 25. ," the agency said.

