Ukrainian gymnasts win gold and two silvers at the first stage of the World Cup in Cairo

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103019 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112696 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155301 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158789 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255670 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175137 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166168 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148454 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228906 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 33860 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 39435 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 45863 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 43315 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 31731 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255670 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228906 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214698 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240292 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226854 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103019 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 74498 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80730 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113953 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114802 views
Ukrainian gymnasts win gold and two silvers at the first stage of the World Cup in Cairo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34600 views

Ukrainian gymnasts won a gold and two silvers at the first stage of the World Cup in Cairo, and judokas won gold and bronze at the Grand Slam tournament in Baku.

Ukrainian gymnasts won a gold and two silver medals at the first stage of the World Cup in individual all-around in Cairo, Egypt. The new victories were announced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Ukrainian gymnasts started the new season with a gold and two silver medals! At the first stage of the World Cup in individual all-around in Cairo, Egypt, we have a double Ukrainian podium in the parallel bars. ...Congratulations to our gymnasts and their coaches on the successful start of the Olympic season!

- was congratulated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

"Ilya Kovtun won the gold medal of the championship. Our current European champion showed a score of 15.600 points. The Ministry of Sports noted that this was Ilya's first start after two surgeries and "immediately golden," the department said.

"Oleg Verniaiev, our 2016 Olympic champion, won silver. The gymnast scored 15.233 points.

Nazar Chepurnyi, a 21-year-old from Cherkasy, won another silver medal. The Ministry of Youth and Sports noted that he was a contender for gold, but fell 0.03 points short of an absolute victory in the tournament.

Nazar Chepurnyi could have won another gold medal in the vault. Initially, the 21-year-old from Cherkasy was declared the winner of the competition, but after a protest from the Armenian national team, Artur Davtyan won the gold medal by 0.03 points. Thus, our bronze medalist of the World Championships in this exercise took second place at the World Cup with a score of 14.900 points. 

- the agency explained.

Optional

On the same day, Ukrainian judokas at the international Grand Slam tournament in Baku also made a double Ukrainian podium, winning gold and bronze in the 78 kg weight category.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SportsOlympics
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
kairCairo
egyptEgypt
ukraineUkraine
cherkasyCherkassy

