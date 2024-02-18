Ukrainian gymnasts win gold and two silvers at the first stage of the World Cup in Cairo

Ukrainian gymnasts won a gold and two silver medals at the first stage of the World Cup in individual all-around in Cairo, Egypt. The new victories were announced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Ukrainian gymnasts started the new season with a gold and two silver medals! At the first stage of the World Cup in individual all-around in Cairo, Egypt, we have a double Ukrainian podium in the parallel bars. ...Congratulations to our gymnasts and their coaches on the successful start of the Olympic season! - was congratulated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"Ilya Kovtun won the gold medal of the championship. Our current European champion showed a score of 15.600 points. The Ministry of Sports noted that this was Ilya's first start after two surgeries and "immediately golden," the department said.

"Oleg Verniaiev, our 2016 Olympic champion, won silver. The gymnast scored 15.233 points.

Nazar Chepurnyi, a 21-year-old from Cherkasy, won another silver medal. The Ministry of Youth and Sports noted that he was a contender for gold, but fell 0.03 points short of an absolute victory in the tournament.

Nazar Chepurnyi could have won another gold medal in the vault. Initially, the 21-year-old from Cherkasy was declared the winner of the competition, but after a protest from the Armenian national team, Artur Davtyan won the gold medal by 0.03 points. Thus, our bronze medalist of the World Championships in this exercise took second place at the World Cup with a score of 14.900 points. - the agency explained.

On the same day, Ukrainian judokas at the international Grand Slam tournament in Baku also made a double Ukrainian podium, winning gold and bronze in the 78 kg weight category.