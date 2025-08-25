Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

$41.220.00
August 24, 01:49 PM • 13171 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 25392 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
August 24, 09:24 AM • 31786 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 30095 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
August 24, 05:50 AM • 39941 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
August 23, 07:20 AM • 74533 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 62141 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 33669 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56584 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35498 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Publications
Exclusives
Vance: Russia abandoned attempt to create a puppet government in KyivAugust 24, 02:46 PM • 7568 views
Trump halted construction of an expensive offshore wind farm in the US: the project was almost completedAugust 24, 03:28 PM • 9124 views
Vance: Ukrainians themselves will determine the borders of their stateAugust 24, 03:35 PM • 3940 views
The Romanian Border Police reported how many Ukrainians illegally crossed the border in 2025August 24, 03:44 PM • 10299 views
"Used a national holiday": Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary on Independence Day06:31 PM • 11475 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
August 24, 05:50 AM • 39941 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 07:20 AM • 74533 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 44509 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 58180 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 44987 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 44379 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 29786 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 30618 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 33319 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 39359 views
Instagram

Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics team won a gold medal in group exercises at the World Championships in Rio de Janeiro. This is Ukraine's second-ever "gold" in group exercises at world championships, as well as the first medal in 10 years in ribbon exercises.

Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

The Ukrainian national rhythmic gymnastics team won a gold medal in group exercises at the World Championships in Rio de Janeiro. Ukrainian gymnasts in the final surpassed the teams of Brazil and China and ascended to the highest step of the podium. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian gymnasts in the final with 3 balls and 2 hoops received a score of 28.650 points. This is Ukraine's second gold in group exercises at world championships: the team achieved its first success in 2002 in exercises with five ribbons.

In addition to group performances, the 17-year-old athlete won Ukraine's first medal in 10 years in ribbon exercises at the World Championships, emphasizing the high level of training of the Ukrainian school of rhythmic gymnastics.

For the 17-year-old grace, this is her first personal medal at an adult world championship. And the previous Ukrainian medal in ribbon exercises at world championships, also a bronze, was won by Ganna Rizatdinova 10 years ago

- noted the ministry. 

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian powerlifter Daria Rusanenko became the vice-champion of the World Games in Chengdu in the super heavyweight category. In the squat, she conquered a record 285.5 kg.

Ukrainian rowers won four medals at world competitions in China10.08.25, 09:51 • 3548 views

Veronika Marchenko

Sports
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
Rio de Janeiro