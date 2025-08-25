Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

The Ukrainian national rhythmic gymnastics team won a gold medal in group exercises at the World Championships in Rio de Janeiro. Ukrainian gymnasts in the final surpassed the teams of Brazil and China and ascended to the highest step of the podium. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian gymnasts in the final with 3 balls and 2 hoops received a score of 28.650 points. This is Ukraine's second gold in group exercises at world championships: the team achieved its first success in 2002 in exercises with five ribbons.

In addition to group performances, the 17-year-old athlete won Ukraine's first medal in 10 years in ribbon exercises at the World Championships, emphasizing the high level of training of the Ukrainian school of rhythmic gymnastics.

For the 17-year-old grace, this is her first personal medal at an adult world championship. And the previous Ukrainian medal in ribbon exercises at world championships, also a bronze, was won by Ganna Rizatdinova 10 years ago - noted the ministry.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian powerlifter Daria Rusanenko became the vice-champion of the World Games in Chengdu in the super heavyweight category. In the squat, she conquered a record 285.5 kg.

Ukrainian rowers won four medals at world competitions in China