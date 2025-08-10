Ukrainian rowers won four medals at world competitions in China

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 36914 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 117910 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 92843 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 267731 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 153083 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 327407 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 300834 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 106791 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149415 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 79412 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.6m/s
41%
756mm
Popular news
"Gives hope for an end to the conflict in Ukraine": India approves Trump-Putin meeting in AlaskaAugust 9, 11:20 PM • 9940 views
Trump-Putin summit in Alaska resembles slow defeat for Ukraine - CNNAugust 10, 12:51 AM • 5544 views
Kyiv continues to clear courtyards and streets of abandoned and damaged cars: where most remainPhotoAugust 10, 01:20 AM • 13334 views
Kremlin hinted at Alaska's historical proximity to Russia before Trump-Putin meeting - ISW02:33 AM • 15929 views
Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's Gaza planPhoto04:40 AM • 25281 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 327411 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 207363 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 300841 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 307736 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 213934 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Alaska
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 50486 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 117917 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 307736 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 225616 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 234995 views
Actual
The Economist
The Times
Shahed-136
TikTok
Instagram

Ukrainian rowers won four medals at world competitions in China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1124 views

The Ukrainian national dragon boat team won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal at the World Games in Chengdu, China. This happened at competitions where Ukrainian athletes showed high results.

Ukrainian rowers won four medals at world competitions in China

At the World Games in Chengdu, China, the Ukrainian rowing team won two gold medals, as well as one silver and one bronze. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

The Chinese dragon was very hospitable to Ukrainians today! At the World Games in Chengdu, the Ukrainian Dragon Boat rowing team won 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal.

- the message says.

Addition

 Ukrainian diver Oleksiy Sereda won a silver medal at the World Aquatics Championships.

French swimmer Léon Marchand became world champion for the third time in the 200-meter individual medley, showing a time of 1:53.68. This happened the day after he set a world record in the same distance.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Sports
China