Ukrainian rowers won four medals at world competitions in China
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian national dragon boat team won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal at the World Games in Chengdu, China. This happened at competitions where Ukrainian athletes showed high results.
At the World Games in Chengdu, China, the Ukrainian rowing team won two gold medals, as well as one silver and one bronze. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Details
The Chinese dragon was very hospitable to Ukrainians today! At the World Games in Chengdu, the Ukrainian Dragon Boat rowing team won 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal.
Addition
Ukrainian diver Oleksiy Sereda won a silver medal at the World Aquatics Championships.
French swimmer Léon Marchand became world champion for the third time in the 200-meter individual medley, showing a time of 1:53.68. This happened the day after he set a world record in the same distance.