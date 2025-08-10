Ukrainian rowers won four medals at world competitions in China

At the World Games in Chengdu, China, the Ukrainian rowing team won two gold medals, as well as one silver and one bronze. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

The Chinese dragon was very hospitable to Ukrainians today! At the World Games in Chengdu, the Ukrainian Dragon Boat rowing team won 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal. - the message says.

Addition

Ukrainian diver Oleksiy Sereda won a silver medal at the World Aquatics Championships.

French swimmer Léon Marchand became world champion for the third time in the 200-meter individual medley, showing a time of 1:53.68. This happened the day after he set a world record in the same distance.