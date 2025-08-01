Several ministers received new deputies: what is known

$41.710.05
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraph
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
Previously put forward demands to Ukraine remain unchanged - Putin
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Several ministers received new deputies: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

Personnel changes have taken place in Ukrainian ministries, new deputy ministers have been appointed. The Cabinet of Ministers' representative in the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers' state secretary have also been reappointed.

Several ministers received new deputies: what is known

New personnel changes have taken place in Ukrainian ministries. A number of ministers have received new deputies, writes UNN with reference to Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers' representative in the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

Andriy Chesnokov was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, and Olha Yukhymchuk was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine for European Integration.

In turn, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine got two deputies. Artem Nekrasov was appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy, and Olha Yukhymchuk was appointed Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration.

There are also a number of other appointments:

• Ihor Zubovych was appointed Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

• Yulia Zaichenko became the First Deputy Head of the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity.

In addition, Oleksandr Serhiyovych Subbotenko has been temporarily appointed as the acting Head of the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine, the report says.

Addition

Anna Hvozdyar, who was Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin, became Deputy Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal.

Taras Melnychuk was reappointed as the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada. The State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Kostiantyn Maryevich and his first deputy Oleksandr Yarema were also reappointed.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal