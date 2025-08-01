Several ministers received new deputies: what is known

New personnel changes have taken place in Ukrainian ministries. A number of ministers have received new deputies, writes UNN with reference to Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers' representative in the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

Andriy Chesnokov was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, and Olha Yukhymchuk was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine for European Integration.

In turn, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine got two deputies. Artem Nekrasov was appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy, and Olha Yukhymchuk was appointed Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration.

There are also a number of other appointments:

• Ihor Zubovych was appointed Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

• Yulia Zaichenko became the First Deputy Head of the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity.

In addition, Oleksandr Serhiyovych Subbotenko has been temporarily appointed as the acting Head of the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine, the report says.

Addition

Anna Hvozdyar, who was Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin, became Deputy Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal.

Taras Melnychuk was reappointed as the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada. The State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Kostiantyn Maryevich and his first deputy Oleksandr Yarema were also reappointed.