Ukrainian swimmers won four medals at the World Games

The Ukrainian national underwater sports team won four medals at the 2025 World Games. Sofiia Hrechko won gold, Oleksii Zakharov – silver, the men's relay – silver, and the women's – bronze.
Details
Sofia Grechko won a gold medal in the 200-meter finswimming event, Oleksiy Zakharov won a silver medal in the 400-meter finswimming event (2:57.03).
Meanwhile, the vice-champions in the men's 4x50m finswimming relay were: Serhiy Smishchenko, Oleksandr Kuzmenko, Davyd Yeliseiev, and Oleksiy Zakharov (1:00.26).
In addition, the bronze in the women's 4x100m relay was won by: Yelyzaveta Hrechikhina, Sofia Grechko, Viktoriia Uvarova, and Anastasiia Makarenko (2:36.82). Official results are published here.
