Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
A new sport using drones and robots has appeared in Ukraine

A new sport using drones and robots has appeared in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19827 views

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has officially recognized military-technology sport as a non-Olympic sport in Ukraine. Competitions will be held in four areas using drones and robotic systems.

Military technology sport has become a new non-Olympic sport in Ukraine. Competitions will be held in four areas using drones and robotic systems, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported, UNN reported.

Details

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine has officially recognized military-technology sport as a new non-Olympic sport. The relevant Order No. 1105

Military technology sport reportedly combines competitions in four areas: air, land, water, and cyberspace.

The participants will compete in the control of drones and ground robotic systems in the following disciplines: racing, interception, reconnaissance, remote control, and combined missions.

Currently, the Federation of Military and Technological Sports of Ukraine is already operating and will develop this sport.

Young engineers, programmers, drone operators and analysts will be able to develop their skills in a sports environment. Students of technical specialties will gain practical experience with innovative technologies.

"Military-technology sport also opens up opportunities for veterans who can use their skills in a new way - to teach young people, participate in competitions and test innovations," the ministry said.

The official status is expected to facilitate the organization of a system of competitions at all levels, including the first international ones (with the support of state and local authorities). It is also planned to integrate this sport into the curricula of technical universities and military educational institutions.

As indicated, the next steps include the creation of professional leagues, international tournaments, and attracting partners for the development of the sport.

"Ukraine has a unique experience and is striving to become a world leader in military-technology sports," the Ministry of Youth and Sports emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SportsTechnologies
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

