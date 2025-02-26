A new sport using drones and robots has appeared in Ukraine

Military technology sport has become a new non-Olympic sport in Ukraine. Competitions will be held in four areas using drones and robotic systems, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported, UNN reported.

Details

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine has officially recognized military-technology sport as a new non-Olympic sport. The relevant Order No. 1105

Military technology sport reportedly combines competitions in four areas: air, land, water, and cyberspace.

The participants will compete in the control of drones and ground robotic systems in the following disciplines: racing, interception, reconnaissance, remote control, and combined missions.

Currently, the Federation of Military and Technological Sports of Ukraine is already operating and will develop this sport.

Young engineers, programmers, drone operators and analysts will be able to develop their skills in a sports environment. Students of technical specialties will gain practical experience with innovative technologies.

"Military-technology sport also opens up opportunities for veterans who can use their skills in a new way - to teach young people, participate in competitions and test innovations," the ministry said.

The official status is expected to facilitate the organization of a system of competitions at all levels, including the first international ones (with the support of state and local authorities). It is also planned to integrate this sport into the curricula of technical universities and military educational institutions.

As indicated, the next steps include the creation of professional leagues, international tournaments, and attracting partners for the development of the sport.

"Ukraine has a unique experience and is striving to become a world leader in military-technology sports," the Ministry of Youth and Sports emphasized.

From smart prostheses to magical drone control: Fedorov shows new technology