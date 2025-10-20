Lobanovskyi Stadium in Kyiv will be able to host more fans: the fan quota has been increased

$41.730.10
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 25279 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 25468 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 34841 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 68326 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 30528 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 30884 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11717 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 26435 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26773 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Odesan sentenced to 10 years in prison for systematic rape of stepdaughterOctober 20, 01:07 PM • 5312 views
Green Grey band leader Andriy Yatsenko dies - social mediaOctober 20, 01:07 PM • 9298 views
When sperm starts to "spoil": scientists determine dangerous age for fatherhoodOctober 20, 02:41 PM • 11599 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 16364 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 10987 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 16399 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 68326 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 47465 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 118717 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 84797 views
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 11011 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 68222 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 65122 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 84684 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 82230 views
Lobanovskyi Stadium in Kyiv will be able to host more fans: the fan quota has been increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

Dynamo Stadium named after Valeriy Lobanovskyi will now be able to host 4333 fans instead of 1800. This became possible due to additional security measures and the expansion of the shelter area.

Lobanovskyi Stadium in Kyiv will be able to host more fans: the fan quota has been increased

A larger number of fans will be able to attend matches of the Ukrainian Premier League and the Ukrainian Cup held at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium. The new quota allows for more than 4,000 fans, instead of the previous 1,800. This was reported by the press service of "Dynamo", according to UNN.

Details

"From now on, a larger number of fans will be able to attend Premier League and Ukrainian Cup matches held at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium. The new quota is 4,333 spectators. The decision was made after agreement with all responsible bodies and is based on additional security measures for organizing and holding football matches in Ukraine under martial law," the statement said.

The increase in the quota became possible due to technical work carried out by the club's relevant services, which allowed expanding the area of the shelter and ensuring compliance with all safety requirements.

Previously, 1,800 fans were allowed into the stadium stands. In total, the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Stadium can accommodate 16,873 fans.

We also note that this season Luhansk "Zorya" plays home matches at the Kyiv stadium, but it is currently unknown whether the quota applies to Luhansk residents, as the club has not yet published official information.

Addition

After the start of the full-scale invasion, UPL matches were held without fans due to the security situation.

In December 2023, the Ministry of Youth and Sports developed a procedure for coordinating and holding sports competitions with spectators.

The procedure provides that a working group, consisting of representatives of the sports federation, heads of sports facilities, representatives of the State Emergency Service and the National Police, inspects the venue of the competition.

Before the competitions, an assessment of the permissible number of participants is carried out: the working group determines how many people (athletes, coaches, judges, staff, spectators) can be present at the event.

In addition, the procedure defines:

availability of shelters: the working group checks shelters and protective structures near the competition venue. They must be no further than 500 meters so that in case of danger everyone can quickly and safely evacuate. Special attention will be paid to ensuring that shelters are accessible to people with disabilities;

development of an evacuation plan: the head of the sports facility creates a detailed evacuation plan in case of an air raid alarm, taking into account the needs of people with disabilities.

inspection act: the working group draws up an act that includes information about shelters, their capacity and distance to them.

briefing of participants: all participants of the competition undergo a safety briefing and sign an introductory form;

submission of applications for holding competitions: the application must be submitted no later than 48 hours before the competition to have time to conduct a quality check;

organizational meeting: before the competitions, meetings of all involved services are held to coordinate actions;

security control: at the entrance to sports facilities, security checks are carried out, including with the use of metal detectors for a large number of spectators.

measures during danger: in case of an air raid alarm or emergency, the chief judge announces an evacuation, and after its completion - the resumption of competitions.

Recall

The scandalous newcomer of Kyiv "Dynamo" Vladyslav Blenutse, who found himself in the center of a scandal due to likes on social networks of Russian videos, received gratitude from the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "for his personal contribution and support of territorial defense".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietySports
