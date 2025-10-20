Lobanovskyi Stadium in Kyiv will be able to host more fans: the fan quota has been increased

A larger number of fans will be able to attend matches of the Ukrainian Premier League and the Ukrainian Cup held at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium. The new quota allows for more than 4,000 fans, instead of the previous 1,800. This was reported by the press service of "Dynamo", according to UNN.

Details

"From now on, a larger number of fans will be able to attend Premier League and Ukrainian Cup matches held at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium. The new quota is 4,333 spectators. The decision was made after agreement with all responsible bodies and is based on additional security measures for organizing and holding football matches in Ukraine under martial law," the statement said.

The increase in the quota became possible due to technical work carried out by the club's relevant services, which allowed expanding the area of the shelter and ensuring compliance with all safety requirements.

Previously, 1,800 fans were allowed into the stadium stands. In total, the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Stadium can accommodate 16,873 fans.

We also note that this season Luhansk "Zorya" plays home matches at the Kyiv stadium, but it is currently unknown whether the quota applies to Luhansk residents, as the club has not yet published official information.

Addition

After the start of the full-scale invasion, UPL matches were held without fans due to the security situation.

In December 2023, the Ministry of Youth and Sports developed a procedure for coordinating and holding sports competitions with spectators.

The procedure provides that a working group, consisting of representatives of the sports federation, heads of sports facilities, representatives of the State Emergency Service and the National Police, inspects the venue of the competition.

Before the competitions, an assessment of the permissible number of participants is carried out: the working group determines how many people (athletes, coaches, judges, staff, spectators) can be present at the event.

In addition, the procedure defines:

availability of shelters: the working group checks shelters and protective structures near the competition venue. They must be no further than 500 meters so that in case of danger everyone can quickly and safely evacuate. Special attention will be paid to ensuring that shelters are accessible to people with disabilities;

development of an evacuation plan: the head of the sports facility creates a detailed evacuation plan in case of an air raid alarm, taking into account the needs of people with disabilities.

inspection act: the working group draws up an act that includes information about shelters, their capacity and distance to them.

briefing of participants: all participants of the competition undergo a safety briefing and sign an introductory form;

submission of applications for holding competitions: the application must be submitted no later than 48 hours before the competition to have time to conduct a quality check;

organizational meeting: before the competitions, meetings of all involved services are held to coordinate actions;

security control: at the entrance to sports facilities, security checks are carried out, including with the use of metal detectors for a large number of spectators.

measures during danger: in case of an air raid alarm or emergency, the chief judge announces an evacuation, and after its completion - the resumption of competitions.

Recall

